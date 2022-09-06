Assisted Reproductive Therapy Market Size Worth US$ 40.6 Billion by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to clock US$ 40.6 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Owing to increased infertility prevalence and advancements in fertility services. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “assisted reproductive technology Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 19.5 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 40.6 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 8.5%from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technique, Procedure, End-User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Growth Drivers

One of the main drivers of the global market for assisted reproductive therapy (ART) is the rising prevalence of infertility problems over time. Infertility is brought on by medical issues such as fallopian tube damage, uterine or cervical abnormalities, cancer, polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD), etc. Urbanization is changing the way people live, and bad food choices, alcohol usage, and other lifestyle choices all lead to infertility problems. The global assisted reproductive therapy market is anticipated to develop as more single women want to have children on their own and with partners of the same sex, as well as awareness of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy rises. The market for ART is also fueled by the development of cutting-edge assisted reproductive technologies including intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), etc.

The global assisted reproductive therapy market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – technique, procedure, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technique Segmentation’

Various techniques for assisted reproductive therapy have been devised namely:

Artificial Insemination

In-Vitro Fertilization

Frozen Embryo Transfer

Others

It has been analyzed that currently, IVF is the most preferred choice of technique in the fertility service industry. Because of the high success rate and lower risk of miscarriage, IVF is used as the first line of treatment for infertility. Additionally, the frozen embryo transfer (FET) segment holds the second position in the assisted reproductive therapy market. This is attributed to the low cost of treatment and an opportunity for treatment post an unsuccessful IVF, hence giving rapid results.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global assisted reproductive therapy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the rising frequency of infertility and the strong demand for assisted reproductive therapy in this region, Europe is predicted to hold a lion's share of the market. The most active breeding countries in Europe are Spain, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and market expansion is anticipated to continue. The growing advancements in clinical practice and the accessibility of fertility therapy and the presence of key players in this region is the major driving factor.

Due to the increased frequency of obesity, North America placed second in the assisted reproductive therapy market. Due to hormonal imbalances and ovulation issues brought on by obesity; women who are obese have lower chances of getting pregnant. Male infertility rises because of male obesity, which also has an impact on sperm quantity and quality.

According to projections, the market for assisted reproductive therapy will develop most quickly in Asia Pacific. Due to the increased frequency of infertility in women, changing lifestyles, and rising obesity rates among the population, the Asia pacific assisted reproductive therapy market is anticipated to expand. The rising disposable income and penetration of key players are also known to drive the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global assisted reproductive therapy market are

CARE Fertility

Bloom IVF Centre

Monash IVF Group

European Sperm Bank

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Carolinas Fertility Centre

California Cryobank

INVO Bioscience

Ferring B.V

Hamilton Thorne, Inc

Among others

