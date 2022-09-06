Digital Transformation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital transformation market size is expected to grow from $0.94 trillion in 2021 to $1.17 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The global digital transformation market size is expected to grow to $2.64 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to drive the digital transformation industry growth going forward.

The digital transformation market consists of sales of digital transformation solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to develop new or adapt current company processes, culture, and consumer experiences. Digital transformation is referred to as the process of using digital technology to create new or alter existing business processes, culture, and consumer experiences. It is the redesigning of business in the digital age. Cloud computing, big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are examples of digital transformation solutions that enable traditional enterprises to optimize company operations, minimize operational efforts, and boost efficiency.

Global Digital Transformation Market Trends

Technological advancement in digital solutions is the key trend gaining popularity in the digital transformation market. Major companies operating in the digital transformation market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Global Digital Transformation Market Segments

The global digital transformation market is segmented:

By Technology: Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet Of Things (IoT), Blockchain

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment Manufacturing, Government, Others

By Geography: The global digital transformation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital transformation global market overviews, digital transformation global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital transformation market, digital transformation market share, digital transformation global market segments and geographies, digital transformation global market players, digital transformation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital transformation global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Cognizant, Accenture PLC, Dell EMC, Siemens AG, Hewlett-Packard Company, Adobe Systems Inc., Capgemini, Cognex Corporation, Deloitte, Marlabs Inc., Equinix Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Apple Inc., Broadcom, CA Technologies, KELLTON TECH, International Business Machines Corporation, Hakuna Matata Solutions, ScienceSoft Inc., SumatoSoft, Space-O Technologies, HCL Technologies, and Tibco Software Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

