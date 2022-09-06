Cleaning Robot Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the cleaning robot market size is expected to grow from $7.40 billion in 2021 to $9.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The global cleaning robot market size is expected to grow to $20.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%. An increase in concern for safety in homes is expected to drive the cleaning robot market growth going forward.

The cleaning robot market consists of sales of cleaning robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean up garbage as well as kill bacteria and viruses. The cleaning robots are the robots that are pre-programmed with cleaning patterns that clean the house with a single click. They are ideal appliances for people who find it difficult to set aside time for sweeping and cleaning because they are equipped to clean a whole floor while also covering tough corners.

Global Cleaning Robot Market Trends

New product innovation is a key trend and popularity in the cleaning robot market. Major companies operating in the cleaning market are focused on developing advanced cleaning robots to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Cleaning Robot Market Segments

Based on Product: Floor-Cleaning Robot, Pool-Cleaning Robot, Window-Cleaning Robot, Others (Mobile air purification robots, HVAC duct-cleaning robots, solar panel cleaning robots, and aquarium cleaning robots)

Based on Type: Personal Cleaning Robot, Professional Cleaning Robot

Based on Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global cleaning robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cleaning robot market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cleaning robot market, cleaning robot global market share, cleaning robot global market segments and geographies, cleaning robot global market players, cleaning robot global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cleaning robot industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ecovacs Robotics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Maytronics, SoftBank Robotics Corp, Diversey, Beijing Roborock Technology Co.Ltd, ABB, Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics), Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics GmbH, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, and Omron Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

