4K TV Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s 4K TV Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘4K TV Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the 4K TV market size is expected to grow from $149.47 billion in 2021 to $181.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The global 4K TV market size is expected to grow to $396.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.6%. The rising consumer demand for UHD technology devices is expected to propel the growth of the 4K TV market going forward.

The 4K TV market consists of sales of 4K TV and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a pristine picture that fills more of the field of view, better recreating the immersive experience of watching a film at the cinema. 4K TVs refer to a TV set that has a 4K resolution, that is, it has 3,840 horizontal pixels and 2,160 vertical pixels. With the help of this 4K TV set, we get a more vivid and detailed picture quality.

Global 4K TV Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the 4K TV market. Major companies operating in the 4K TV market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global 4K TV Market Segments

By Screen Size: Below 52 inches, 52 – 65 inches, Above 65 inches

By Technology: LCD/IPS, OLED, Quantum Dot

By Distribution Channel: Offline Stores, Online Stores

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global 4K TV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Samsung, Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sharp Corporation, LG Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Vu Televisions, Skyworth Group Co. Ltd., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd., TCL Technology, Hitachi Ltd, Apple Inc, Toshiba Corporation, and Vizio Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

