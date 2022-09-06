AZERBAIJAN, September 6 - 06 september 2022, 13:35
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX” and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian” held at the Baku Expo Centre.
You just read:
Ilham Aliyev viewed 4th “ADEX” and 13th “Securex Caspian” exhibitions
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.