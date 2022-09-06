Fly Control Chemicals Market - Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2026

Fly Control Chemicals Market Report

Surge in waste generation and significant rise in insect population are the crucial factors that fuel the growth of the global fly control chemicals market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fly Control Chemicals Market for Waste Management by Type (Larvicide and Adulticide), Waste Treatment Method (Mechanical Biological Treatment, Incineration, and Anaerobic Digestion), and Method of Application (Toxic Bait, Dichloros Vaporizer, Outdoor Space Spraying, Larvicide Sprayers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global fly control chemicals industry was estimated at $74.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $120.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The fly control chemicals market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the fly control chemicals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the fly control chemicals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The adulticide segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market of the global fly control chemicals market for waste management in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the larvicide segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to Larvicide being one of the crucial tools to prevent the mosquitoes breeding.

Some ruling enterprises in the global fly control chemicals market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global fly control chemicals industry include BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Aimco Pesticides Ltd., and Syngenta.

The mechanical biological treatment segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global fly control chemicals market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. This is attributed to the factors such as the reduction in the environmental impact of landfilling residual waste and the dry mass of biodegradable municipal waste prior to landfill. Simultaneously, the incineration segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the study period, owing to the benefits offered by incineration such as the production of energy, reduction of pollution, and flexibility of incinerators in any working environment.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global fly control chemicals market for waste management. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to factors including enhanced infrastructure, rise in waste management reforms, and rise in urban population in emerging countries drive the regional growth. However, North America would witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

