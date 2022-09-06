Flip Chip Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Global Flip Chip market size is forecast to reach US$ 25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flip Chip market size is forecast to reach US$ 25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027. Flip chip, also known as controlled collapse chip connection, is a method for interconnecting dies such as semiconductor devices, Integrated circuits (IC) chips, integrated passive devices and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), to external circuitry with solder bumps that have been deposited onto the chip pads. Instead of facing up and bonded to the package leads with wires from the outside edges of the chip, any surface area of the flip chip can be used for interconnection, which is typically done through metal bumps of solder, copper or nickel or gold. The growth contributing factors include need of data transmission between devices on higher frequency, increasing research in micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) technologies for flip chips and growing government initiatives to boost the flip chip market. However, expensive raw material and fabrication process as well as some technical limitations such as heat dissiiation issue, low mechanical strength hinder the growth of flip chip market.
Key takeaways:
1. The copper pillar segment held the largest market in the flip chip market segmented by solder. This is owing to the efficient conductivity, the demand for improved performance and lower power consumption.
2. The military and defence segment held the largest share in Flip Chip market by application, in 2021. This is attributed to demand for automation in armaments, advanced security systems and demand of portable and compact military devices.
3. APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 37%, in 2021. This is due to abundant availability of raw materials in Asian countries and increasing research in micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) and system-on-a-chip (SoC) technologies for flip chips.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The flip chip market by solder has been segmented into copper pillar, tin, tin-lead, lead free, high lead, gold, electrically conductive epoxy adhesives, eutectic, and others. The copper pillar segment held the largest share of 70%, in 2021.
2. The flip chip market by end user has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial equipments, healthcare, military and defense, aerospace, IT and telecom, others. The military and defence segment held the largest share of 25%, in 2021. This is because of growing use of sensor technology, automated security systems and advanced arms and ammunitions.
3. The Flip Chip market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Flip Chip market share with 37% of total market size.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Flip Chip industry are -
1. Texas Instruments
2. STMicroelectronics
3. Intel Corporation
4. Samsung Group
5. Amkor Technology
