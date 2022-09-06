Self-Healing Concrete Market is likely to Grow at a CAGR of 31.50 %, Opportunities, Revenue and Industry Trends by 2028

Self-Healing Concrete

Self-Healing Concrete Market segmented By Application such as Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Civil Infrastructure.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-healing concrete was invented by Henk Jonkers, he was and professor and microbiologist at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. Jonkers started to creating self-healing concrete in 2006. After three years of investigating, he found the perfect healing agent which was bacillus. Cracks in concrete are a common situation due to its comparatively low tensile strength. Self-healing concrete is a new type of concrete which imitates the automatic healing of body wounds by the secretion of some kind of substance. To produce self-healing concrete have some different materials like fibers or capsules which contain some adhesive liquids which are dispensed into the concrete mixture.

Self-healing concrete was invented by Henk Jonkers, he was and professor and microbiologist at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. Jonkers started to creating self-healing concrete in 2006. After three years of investigating, he found the perfect healing agent which was bacillus. Self-healing concrete is a new type of concrete which imitates the automatic healing of body wounds by the secretion of some kind of substance. To produce self-healing concrete have some different materials like fibers or capsules which contain some adhesive liquids which are dispensed into the concrete mixture.

Research Methodology: Global Self-Healing Concrete Market

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

The self-healing concrete market is segmented based on type, form and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Biotic

Sodium Silicate Based

Others

Biotic

Bacteria Based

Fungus Based

Form

Intrinsic

Extrinsic

Capsule Based

Vascular

End User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Civil Infrastructure

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market Definition

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the self-healing concrete market was valued at USD 42.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 380.36 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 31.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Self-healing concrete is a type of a synthetically created form of concrete, which has the exclusive capability of automatically healing the damage and cracks. Self-healing concrete make use of bacteria which produce limestone when comes into contact with water and air. These bacteria are used in capsules or gels. The contact of water makes these gels to enlarge and then the bacteria present in these gels fill the cracks entirely.

COVID-19 Impact on Self-Healing Concrete Market

Covid-19 had adverse effects on the self-healing concrete market globally. Due to this outbreak halt the construction activities which led to a rapid fall in the demand for self-healing concrete. During pandemic, there were no any new large-scale construction activities due to labour shortage and the economic slump. Moreover, the closure of manufacturing and supply units to curb the virus spread which also led to a drop in the growth rate. Also, restrictions on movement of goods and travel badly disrupted the demand of the self-healing concrete market globally.

Recent Development

In December 2021, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. decided to be acquired USD 32 a share by French counterpart Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. in a deal that valued the company at about USD 2.30 Billion. Saint-Gobain is one of the leading construction chemical companies which expects post-merger total sales of more than USD 4.51 Billion.

Opportunities

Significant growth in the global construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market's positive outlook. Furthermore, the growing demand for environmentally friendly, dependable, and long-lasting constructions is propelling market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of vascular-based healing technologies for modern building construction is also contributing to market growth. They consist of a network of tubes containing self-healing concrete that are passed through the walls to reinforce the structure.

Restraints/ Challenges

However, high cost of self-healing concrete and lack of project results is a significant factor which is restraining the growth and the deployment of the global self-healing concrete market. Furthermore, Due to the presence of bacteria it get affected under different atmospheric conditions and thus affect the self-healing and strength properties of the concrete, which is another factor are expected to hamper the growth of the self-healing concrete market to some extent.

Self-Healing Concrete Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The self-healing concrete market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the self-healing concrete market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the self-healing concrete market in terms of market revenue and will continue to flourish during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for self-healing concrete in this region. Europe region dominates the self-healing concrete market due to the high growth of the construction industry in this region.

TOC of Global Self-Healing Concrete Market:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Self-Healing Concrete Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Self-Healing Concrete market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging market. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Self-Healing Concrete Market.

Market Growth: The growth factors of the market are discussed where the different users of the market are described in detail.

Market Segmentation: Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application, etc and custom research can be added.

Appendix: The final of the report contains conclusion part where the industrial experts opinions are included.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

How can we accelerate our bidding process?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on this Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in this Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in this Market?

Which region has the highest investments in this Market?

What are the latest research and activities in this Market?

Who are the prominent players in this Market?

What is the potential of the this Self-Healing Concrete Market?

Customization Available

