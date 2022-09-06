THE TASTE OF VALPADANA PROVOLONE PDO AND LUCA CIANO'S FLAIR CONQUER THE FINE FOOD

Great success today at the Fair PDO cheese proposed by the celebrity chef in an incredible cooking show. Tomorrow the encore from 12 to 2 pm at stand H26

CREMONA, ITALY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first “Born to Be Authentic - cooking show”, staged today at Melbourne's Fine Food Australia is sold out. The direction by celebrity chef Luca Ciano was able to masterfully interpret the Provolone Valpadana PDO, the true protagonist of the performance, highlighting its versatility in both the mild and strong versions. The stand of the Protection Consortium was literally overwhelmed with enthusiasts, happy to be able to taste Ciano's creations and learn tips and advice on how to innovatively cook this cheese that Australians like more and more. And for those who missed it, tomorrow it will be repeated: the event is at stand HD26 from 12 to 2 pm.

“Provolone Valpadana PDO offers incredible opportunities in the kitchen: today we proposed a Carnaroli risotto with mild Provolone Valpadana PDO fonduta, zucchini flowers & aged balsamic vinegar and a Rotolo of grilled eggplant, Prosciutto di Parma, strong Provolone Valpadana PDO, toasted brioche bread, tomato basil chilli jam - says Luca Ciano - “I like to wow customers, friends and family with fun and unusual food combinations where possible. My Italian heritage and my mum's cooking are still my main inspiration and also all my travels around the world. Different ingredients, cooking styles and techniques are a constant inspiration”.

Ciano, host of the TV show 'Luca's Key Ingredient' on Channel 10, is a face well known to the general public. After 20 years of international experience in the best kitchens around the world, he has chosen Australia where today he also endorses a Premium food range of Chef Made products that select only the best ingredients.

Participation in Fine Food and show-cooking are two of the key actions of the project "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe", www.borntobeauthentic.eu, aimed at promoting Provolone Valpadana PDO among professionals in the sector and expanding trade opportunities, following the demand of Australian consumers who increasingly appreciate and request this PDO. The Consortium's trip also aims to meet the press and food bloggers, who will be the protagonists on 8 September of an exclusive press dinner at "the French Saloon”.

More information by the Protection Consortium can be found on the official website of the project www.borntobeauthentic.eu, which can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/



