Soft Skills Training Market Size to Hit $46.5 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% (2021-2026)
Soft Skills Training Market is driven by the rising demand for Collaborative Learning PlatformsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Soft Skills Training Market is estimated to surpass $46.5 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 5.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The rising costs of instructor-led, classroom-based training is one factor in the increased use of e-Learning. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The sharp upsurge in the rise of SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) has not only paved the way for Soft Skills Training, but also brighten the job opportunities in the global market.
2. Social Collaboration Tools emerged as a growing trend in Soft Skills Training Market and now are expected to perform better in cloud-based environment.
3. Multiple benefits of Soft Skills both on a professional and personal front has led to the increased adoption rate. This has encouraged vendors to work more on Soft Skills development programs rather than technology.
4. Continuing globalization in the corporate is expected to focus with greater emphasis on adaptability and skills of the employee that facilitate collaboration across firms and countries. Technical skills will still remain an essential part of many types of work. Multidisciplinary working ability with various teams may rise in importance. Another trend that will have an impact on the set of skills for innovation and research is the growing global concern towards in environmental and sustainability issue
Segmental Analysis:
1. Training at work is considered essential in order to build work-related competencies and helps workers cope with change. Employees with appropriate soft skills contribute to the technological capabilities of firms and are positively related to innovation.
2. North American region dominated the global Soft Skills Training market with a share of over 37% in 2020. The presence of a number of enterprises and the ballooning start-up culture in the region are the main factors supporting the Soft Skills training market growth.
3. Employees and corporations dominate the end-user segment as a result of significant budgetary and personal spend on soft skills training. The students which are probably to join as future workforce are being imparted with soft skills along with the digital knowledge at school and university levels itself which improves their employability.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Soft Skills Training industry are -
1. BM Training
2. I-Cap Business Solutions
3. Examready
4. CSIR
5. Corporate Training
