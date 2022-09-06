Find the best Neuropsychological solutions with The London Neurocognitive Clinic
Person-centred Neuropsychology care at the heart of LondonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are becoming more aware these days of how common it is to suffer from a neurological or mental health condition and being a leading clinic in London, The London Neurocognitive Clinic is here to help those people. The clinic is formed of experienced and professional clinicians in the field of neuropsychology who thrive to provide effective solutions for the people who are suffering. The people who are suffering from such neurological or mental health conditions can at times be unaware of it and even if they are aware, they find it quite difficult to address the problem. Therefore, the private clinic offers a free consultation service for every individual before actually proceeding with a particular treatment. With the help of free consultations with experts, the patients can figure out their problems better.
The professionals of the private clinic provide a neuropsychological assessment which helps to figure out their difficulties and address them better. The company offers a handful of services to deal with such many needs. The needs include people with diagnoses of neurological conditions, bipolar disorder, psychosis, depression, ADHD, acquired brain injury, and other areas of neurodiversity. No matter what the problem, The London Neurocognitive Clinic promises to drive away the difficulties with cognition.
The whole process after consultation gets done by following three steps. At first, the professionals help to measure cognition for every person. It is done by capturing the strength and difficulties to understand the needs of the person. Secondly, the experts help to get people back to the activities that a person finds meaningful and enjoyable. Lastly, the professionals of the clinic provide valuable advice for medico-legal assessments. With a personalised and shared understanding for each client, the clinic makes sure that every individual can get back to their productive and healthy lifestyle without suffering from mental health difficulties.
The Clinical Director of The London Neurocognitive Clinic, Dr. Sara Simblett is a highly-experienced clinical psychologist who specialises in neurorehabilitation and neuropsychology. She possesses an intricate knowledge of the neuropsychology field. With her valuable experience and knowledge, Dr. Simblett has offered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and adult neuropsychology treatment since 2015. The assessment process and treatments cater to provide solutions for every individual by assessing their neuropsychological needs. Such a progressive initiative aims to reduce neuropsychological problems all over London.
The London Neurocognitive Clinic is located at 10 Harley Street in London and it invites all enquiries. The private clinic also allows bringing family or friends for the clinical interview for extra support and care. A person can schedule an appointment through a simple phone call and the agency will work according to the convenience of the clients. The service packages for acquired brain injury, neuropsychological conditions, ADHD, bipolar disorder, psychosis, depression, and other neuropsychological conditions are quite affordable here. The pricing system is kept low and reasonable to offer every person a chance for treatment without worrying about expenses. For more details, visit thelondonneurocognitiveclinic.co.uk
