Fluorochemicals Market Size to Boost $25.1 billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.2% - IndustryARC
Rising demand for refrigerators from the food industry will contribute to the growth of the Fluorochemicals MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fluorochemicals Market size is projected to reach $25.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Fluorocarbons are used as fluoropolymers and refrigerants, which have very low solubility features and due to this, they are not miscible in organic solvents like acetone and ethanol. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the fluorochemicals market owing to increasing demand from applications such as automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical and transportation industries.
2. The growing demand for the HVAC systems, such as ventilation, refrigerator, and air conditioning is likely to aid in the market growth of the fluorochemicals market.
3. Organic based chemicals such as HFC & HCFC and fluorocarbons are used for refrigerant production owing to its cost-effectiveness. It promotes a clean air system in the industrial sector.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Fluorocarbons dominated with the highest share in the fluorochemicals market in 2020. Fluorocarb for HFC and HCFC is anticipated to grow at a higher rate due to their extensive application as refrigerants.
2. Refrigeration has been the primary application for fluorochemicals market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7% during this forecast period.
3. Automotive industry held the largest segment in the market of fluorochemicals. The rising demand for aluminum, refrigerant, and air conditioner is the major driver for the growth of fluorochemicals market.
4. Global Market of Fluorochemicals Market size is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region with 47% shares in 2020. Rising demand for HVAC systems in the automotive and construction industry creating growth opportunities for the commercial and industrial refrigeration market.
5. According to OICA, the production of light commercial vehicles has increased from 326,647 units in 2017 to 358,981 units in 2018, an increase of 10.2% in Brazil.
6. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Chinese government expects automobile production to reach 35 million by 2025. In 2019, according to OICA, the automotive production in Malaysia and Vietnam has increased up to 571632, and 250000, i.e., 1.2%, and 5.5%, higher than the previous year due to the rising per capita income of the individuals which further led to the massive demand for HVAC in APAC region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fluorochemicals industry are -
1. 3M Company
2. Solvay SA
3. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
4. DuPont
5. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.
