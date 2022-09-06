Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market Is Projected to Be Around US$ 15.17 Bn With Healthy CAGR of 4.2% by 2028
The global Crohn’s Disease Treatment market, which was estimated at about 4.5 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is predicted to accrue earnings worth 13.1 (USD Billion) by 2025”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Zion Market Research, the global Crohn’s disease market is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the foretasted period 2019–2025. Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the gastrointestinal tract and is typically detected in two different age groups (15–35 years of age and 60–80 years). The drug developments are done in the market for the treatment of Crohn’s disease that has been proven beneficial. In addition, altering lifestyles and surge in smoking has resulted in more people being affected by Crohn’s disease, thus stoking further development in the market.
Some of the key players in the market are Allergan, Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Bayer AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Eli Lilly and Co.; Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Novartis International AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Sanofi.
Increasing Demand For Better Diagnostics & Treatment Options To Boost The Global Crohn’s Disease Market
The evident trends in the global Crohn’s disease market are intensifying preference for symptomatic drugs & therapeutic than surgeries and drug development in the market owing to substantial money being invested into research & development activities by manufacturers. The increasing drug treatments for Crohn’s disease & augmenting demand for improved analysis and treatment alternatives for the autoimmune disease are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the surge in the number of patients suffering from auto-immune disorders across emerging countries and augmenting administration initiatives for enhancing health care infrastructure is fueling the expansion of the global Crohn’s disease market. Nevertheless, less awareness amongst people concerning the disease is also limiting the development of the market. On the other hand, patent expiry of different useful drugs—like Humira and Remicade—is hindering the growth of the market.
The global Crohn’s disease market is bifurcated on the basis of procedures, drug types, and regional analysis. Based on the procedures, the market is divided into colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computerized tomography), capsule endoscopy, small bowel imaging & double-balloon endoscopy, and others. Based on the drug types, the market is divided into antibiotics, anti-diarrheal, anti-inflammatory drugs pain relievers, immune system suppressors, and others.
The North America Region Expected To Dominate The Global Crohn’s Disease Market Over Estimated Period
Based on geographical analysis, the global Crohn’s disease market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region dominates the global market and has a major share in the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecasted period. The region is accredited to the noteworthy incidence of Crohn’s disease across the region, primarily Canada and the U.S. The European region follows the North America region in relation to share of the global Crohn’s disease market.
Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics
Rise in the gastrointestinal disease and surge in the proportion of patients affected due to Crohn’s Disease will pave a way for the expansion of Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market in the years ahead. Changes in the lifestyles and improper food habits have resulted in occurrence of crohn’s disease, thereby steering the expansion of Crohn’s Disease Treatment market. Escalating demand for biologics for treating Crohn’s disorder and growing awareness about the ailment will push the expansion of Crohn’s Disease Treatment industry over the assessment period. Moreover, massive use of anti-inflammatory medicines along with rapid adoption of biosimilars will play a prominent role in influencing the expansion of Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market over the forecast timespan. Nonetheless, huge treatment costs will curtail the growth of Crohn’s Disease Treatment industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, lack of early diagnosis in emerging economies and expiry of copyrights of blockbuster medicines can hinder the expansion of Crohn’s Disease Treatment market.
The global Crohn’s disease market is segmented as follows:
By procedures:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Colonoscopy
Capsule Endoscopy
Computerized Tomography (CT)
Small Bowel Imaging & Double-Balloon Endoscopy
Others
By drug types:
Immune System Suppressors
Anti-Diarrheal
Antibiotics
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Pain Relievers
Others
By region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read our other Trending Report:
Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market
Spinal Implants And Surgical Devices Market
