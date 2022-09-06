Calcium Nitrate Market to Register Remarkable Growth of 7.50% by 2029 | Future Prospects and Growth Assessment

Calcium Nitrate Market

Calcium Nitrate Market value is projected at USD 23.29 billion by the forecast.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Calcium nitrate Market which was valued at USD 13.06 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 23.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, technological advancements and patent analysis.

Calcium nitrate Market is of the main component for the fertilizers and these fertilizers hold nitrogen and calcium, which are the necessary elements for plants. The major function of calcium nitrate is to improve the uptake of magnesium, potassium and calcium from soil and concurrently increase quality and yield of the product as well as it also extends the confrontation to diseases and storage life of fruits. Furthermore, the calcium nitrate is used in the manufacturing of explosives, wastewater treatment, medical purposes and concrete which also raising its demand in the market. Fertilizers are substances that are added to increase yield by providing crops with nutrients that the soil lacks. Fertilizer addition frequently doubles or triples yield. The growing demand for calcium nitrate in agro-synthetics is expected to drive the growth of the global calcium nitrate market.

COVID-19 Impact on Calcium Nitrate Market

Calcium nitrate is widely used in producing vegetables, fruits, wine, and crops, which necessitate extensive crop care such as seed treatment, soil management, crop protection, and more. However, as a result of the pandemic, production in these sectors is experiencing challenges such as late crop care and pesticide product deliveries, trade and delivery issues, and more. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the entire world has gone into lockdown, resulting in the closure of restaurants and grocery stores and a decrease in demand for fresh produce and fisheries products, affecting producers and suppliers. Agricultural bodies such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have issued guidelines for farmers to follow during the lockdown period to harvest certain crops.

Recent Development

Netafim USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd., launched its new AlphaDiscTM filter in February 2022, a new filter designed to protect irrigation systems from clogging caused by organic contaminants.

Valmont Industries paid USD 300 million for Prospera Technologies (an Israeli crop analytics startup) in May 2021. They are primarily concerned with digitising centre pivot irrigation systems.

Rain Bird will release New Rain Bird Flow-Indicating Basket Filters in February 2021, making irrigation systems easier to install and maintain by combining flow measurement, filtration, and integrated pressure regulation in a single, compact solution.

Lindsay Corporation and Nutrien AG Solutions, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced collaboration in January 2019 that will allow Nutrien AG Solutions and Lindsay’s remote irrigation management and scheduling platform to work together.

Major Players in Calcium Nitrate markets are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Yara (Norway)

Compass Minerals (US)

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

ADAMA (Israel)

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nufarm (Australia)

UPL (India)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

ICL (Israel)

Global Calcium Nitrate Market Segmentation:

The calcium nitrate market is segmented based on process and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Process

Limestone

Phosphate Rock

Ammonium Nitrate

Application

Water Treatment

Fertilizers

Concrete Manufacturing

Explosives

Others

Calcium Nitrate Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing popularity and knowledge of commercial farming across the globe

Rising farmer knowledge of soil profile and nutritional balance, growing popularity of commercial agriculture around the world, low-cost fertiliser production, and rising demand for agrochemicals are some of the factors expected to drive the calcium nitrate market. Furthermore, an increase in the need to increase productivity and level yield and fertiliser intensity gaps across countries will dampen the market’s growth rate.

Growing adoption of horticulture practices

A rapid increase in global horticulture crop production, despite rising crop prices and significant labour costs, will boost the market for calcium nitrate. The shift in emphasis toward dietary food and increased demand for fruits and vegetables will encourage its use in horticulture. Water soluble fertilisers enable farmers to grow more food on less land while providing a significant return on investment. The primary factor driving the calcium nitrate market growth is its widespread use in reducing chemical leaching of crops, which is expected to significantly drive the calcium nitrate market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

The calcium nitrate markets are benefiting from increased awareness of drip irrigation systems. Sub­surface drip irrigation systems are commonly used to supplement fodder maize production. The calcium nitrate market is being driven by government initiatives to maximise the use of water resources in agriculture.

Restraints

However, rising organic fertiliser industry growth and growing lack of awareness are among the major factors acting as restraints, while rising number of players with similar product formulations will further challenge the growth of calcium nitrate market during the forecast period.

Calcium Nitrate Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The calcium nitrate market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, process and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the calcium nitrate market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the calcium nitrate market due to rising demand for better crop quality, growing population, and rising awareness among people about the benefits of available methods, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising demand for the method and technique in the region.

Research Methodology: Global Calcium Nitrate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Content: Global Calcium Nitrate Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Calcium Nitrate Market Report

Part 03: Global Calcium Nitrate Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Calcium Nitrate Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Calcium Nitrate Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

