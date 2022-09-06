Avadar Electric bikes bring affordable mid-drive electric bikes to the USA and European markets
Avadar, an innovative e-bike brand, has introduced affordable mid-drive electric bikes to help overcome the increasing popularity of electric bikes.LOS ANDELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of e-bikes isn’t slowing down, it rises year by year and successfully competes not only with public transport but also with cars, motorcycles, and scooters as in many cases, it is easier and more convenient for many people to ride an e-bike, choose the best routes and avoid miles of traffic jams.
In addition to maneuverability and freedom of movement, this mode of transportation convinces with the absence of harmful emissions, minimal maintenance costs, a wide range of uses, no parking problems, and other advantages.
Now that consumers are more familiar with micro-mobility transportation such as electric bikes, Avadar is bringing the next iteration of the technology - mid-drive electric bikes - to everyday commuters at a more affordable price bracket.
What is a mid-drive electric bike?
So far, affordable electric bikes are almost always equipped with a hub-drive motor which means that the motor is built into the wheel itself - usually at the rear. The effect of this, while undeniably easy and efficient, is that the bike starts to feel more like a motorbike instead of a bicycle: when the rider starts to pedal or presses the throttle the motor kicks in with some lag followed by a sharp punch of power.
This issue is one that the mid-drive motor solves. As the motor is built in the middle and combined directly with the pedals the feeling is as it would be with a normal bicycle: no kicks and a perfectly controlled acceleration.
Another great advantage is that as the motor is there before the transmission the riders can take the full benefit of the gears to adjust the power delivery ratio. Smaller gears plus a motor equals more power to take you up the hill and vice versa the bigger gears can be used for more speed.
In short, you could say that the mid-drive e-bikes are the first to behave like actual bicycles and not like mopeds or motorbikes with pedals.
Affordable mid-drive electric bikes for everyday use.
The mid-drive electric bikes are actually not a completely new technology and biking enthusiasts have used them for years. So far, the problem has been that the typical electric bikes featuring the technology have cost easily over $3000 or more. This is the issue that Avadar set out to solve with the new C5 and previous C3-City and Sport models that have a price under $2000.
Based on this, Avadar, a new electric bike company with a mission to bring high-quality electric bikes that are affordable and accessible to everyone is excited to launch a new electric bike Avadar C5 with a step-through frame and a mid-drive motor.
Avadar C5:
The C5 is designed for people who enjoy riding a bike but want to ride more comfortably and conveniently. It features an upright riding position, a step-through frame for better comfort, and a lower center of gravity for greater stability. The built-in mid-drive motor is equipped with a precise torque sensor that provides intuitive and smooth pedaling assistance, with no pushing or kicking, and delivers only as much power as needed increasing riding range. The battery fully charges in just 4 hours and can be easily removed from the frame or installed without tools. You can attain up to 60+ miles of range on a single charge.
Avadar C3-Sport:
For those who prefer long-distance rides on relatively apartment terrain, Avadar has an electric mountain bike with a hardtail design that features a mid-drive motor, dual front chainring, and hydraulic brakes for ultimate control and performance.
About Avadar Electric Bikes:
Avadar electric bikes are the absolute best value and most affordable mid-drives in the US. All Avadar bikes come with free shipping to the contiguous US, a 2-year warranty, and 14-day free returns for your peace of mind.
