Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market is flourishing at CAGR Of 6.30% with Dow,BASF SE ,MEGAMIX ,Agrofeed

Amino acids and Proteins for Animal Nutrition Market

Amino acids are important in health nutrition, particularly parenteral nutrition. Amino acids are frequently used in animal feed as dietary supplements.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As most livestock cannot synthesise amino acids, animal feed amino acids have grown in popularity in recent years. Research and development activities have revealed that the first and second limiting amino acids, lysine (Lys) and methionine (Met), are increasingly used in lactating dairy cows to improve production efficiency and reduce metabolic disorders.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market which was growing at a value of 6.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 10.92 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, technological advancements and patent analysis.

Amino acids are important in health nutrition, particularly parenteral nutrition. Amino acids are frequently used in animal feed as dietary supplements. Amino acids are used as animal feed to increase metabolic rate and provide nutrition to animals such as cattle, broilers, and pigs. Furthermore, feed amino acids aid in animal health, reproduction, and lactation.

Major Players in Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition markets are:

Dow (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), NOVUS INTERNATIONAL (USA), Alltech (Nicholasville), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Nutreco (Netherlands), ForFarmers. (Netherlands), De Heus Animal Nutrition (Netherlands), Land O’Lakes (U.S.), Kent Nutrition Group (U.S.), J. D. HEISKELL & CO. (U.S.), Perdue Farms (U.S.), SunOpta (Canada), Scratch and Peck Feeds (U.S.), De Heus Animal Nutrition (Netherlands), MEGAMIX (Russia), Agrofeed (Hungary)

Recent Development

Cargill and BASF partnered in the animal nutrition business in October 2021, adding research and development capabilities and new markets to the partners’ existing feed enzymes distribution agreements. This collaboration aided in the development, production, marketing, and sale of customer-focused enzyme products and solutions for animals, including swine.

De Heus acquired Coppens Diervoeding, a feed manufacturing company based in the Netherlands that specialises in the pig farming sector, in July 2021. This acquisition enabled the company to double its production capacity and strengthen its regional presence by 400k.

ADM opened a new livestock feed plant in Ha Nam province, Vietnam, in November 2019. The new facility adds to ADM’s growing list of investments in Vietnam, becoming the company’s fifth plant dedicated to animal nutrition in the country.

Global Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Segmentation:

The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market is segmented on the basis of classification and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Classification

Nutritionally essential

Phenylalanine

Valine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Isoleucine

Methionine

Histidine

Arginine

Leucine and lysine

Non-essential

Alanine

Aspartic acid

Cysteine

Cystine

Glutamic acid

Glycine

Hydroxyproline

Proline

Serine and tyrosine

Application

Ruminant Feed

Aquatic Feed

Equine Feed

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Amino acids and Proteins for Animal Nutrition Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The amino acids and Proteins for Animal Nutrition market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, classification and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market due to rising consumption of milk, meat, and meat products, as well as a growing population in the region.

North America and Europe are expected to grow during the forecast period due to the presence of various manufacturing companies in the region.

Amino acids and Proteins for Animal Nutrition Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing emphasis on animal health

Increased emphasis on animal health will also drive market growth. Increased cattle farming is likely to result in increased demand for amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition. Humans’ increasing demand for animal-based products will drive up market demand. Proponents of natural growth are expected to be active in the market as their momentum grows. Rising consumer awareness of the benefits of using feed additives to reduce disease has fuelled the market’s demand.

Increase in the demand for organic meat

Food safety concerns have increased the demand for amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition to ensure meat safety. Another factor driving the growth of amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition is the growing awareness among farm owners of the importance of maintaining a healthy diet. As a result, they are transitioning from standard feed additives to functional and premium variants that help improve the animals’ immunity against enzootic diseases while also lowering the risk of metabolic disorders, acidosis, injuries, and infections.

Furthermore, an increase in demand for organic meat from developed-country consumers, as well as the implementation of new animal rearing practises and the maintenance of high farming standards, has created a positive outlook for the industry.

Opportunity

The rising demand for nutritional supplements, combined with an increase in aquaculture development for the maintenance of aquatic animal health and nutrition, will create lucrative opportunities, resulting in the growth of the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The high cost of animal nutrition, as well as the availability of low-quality products, will most likely act as market restraints for the growth of amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition during the forecast period.

