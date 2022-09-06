Air Insulated Switchgear Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2029

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) has low manufacturing cost and is easy to maintain. this factor drive the growth of air insulated switchgear market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air insulated switchgear (AIS) has low manufacturing cost and is easy to maintain, due to which there is increase in production, thereby boosting the air insulated switchgear market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for air insulated switchgears due to their widespread usage in areas where space, environmental conditions, and weather conditions are not an issue, such as rural areas, is expected to be a key factor driving the air insulated switchgear market during the forecast period. Air insulated switchgears provide various benefits such as pollution-free working, flexibility of region, ease of construction, and reliability. These benefits provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global air insulated switchgear market.

However, the growth of air insulated switchgear market can be hinder due to availability of alternatives such as gas insulated switchgear. In this, the entire system is completely sealed and filled with sulfur hexafluoride, which acts as the insulating medium. As a result, the entire system is compact and can be installed indoor or even underground. In AIS, air acts as insulating medium, thereby requiring large space, thus restraining the growth of the market.

Air insulated switchgear(AIS) adopts the air as the insulation media designed voltage ranging from 11KV to 36KV medium voltage power distribution system. It plays a controlling and protecting role in the power system. The major circuit components of the air insulated switchgear are built in the gas-filled compartment.

Top Key Market Players

ABB, Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SE
General Electric Company
Eaton Corporation PLC
Lucy Electric Ltd
TBEA India
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
SwitchGear Company NV

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global air insulated switchgear market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global air insulated switchgear market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to highlight the global Air Insulated Switchgear market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

COVID-19 impact analysis

China is a major supplier both for the final product as well as the raw material used in electronics industry. Therefore, emergence of COVID-19 has disrupted supply side in China, thereby leaving adverse effect on the electronics industry. As a result, India’s electronics industry fears supply disruptions, production reduction, and the spree to dependence on import. Thus, owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Coronavirus has led to decline in the sale of top electronic companies and smartphone makers, which have major supplies to India. All these barriers hinder the growth of the air insulated switchgear market.

