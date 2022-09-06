Collagen Supplement Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to Reach $3,017.6 Million by 2027

Collagen Supplement Market

Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form, and Concentration : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global collagen supplement market size was valued at $1,827.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,017.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.9%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for the highest market share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. The U.S. was the leading country in terms of collagen supplement consumption, and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period.

Collagen supplement are dietary supplements that are used to address the deficiency of collagen in the diet. They are usually derived from bones and skin of animals and fish. They come in a variety of forms, including pills, gummies, powder, and drinks.

Collagen supplements are available across the world and can be consumed without the prescription of a medical practitioner. Collagen supplements are very popular among bodybuilders and regular fitness enthusiasts as they help them maintain the health of their skin and bones.

The collagen supplement market has been segmented based on source, form, sales channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is divided into marine & poultry, porcine, and bovine. On the basis of form, it is fragmented into pills & gummies, powder, and liquid/drinks. Based on sales channel, it is classified into pharmacy, specialty store, and online store.

Furthermore, it includes the revenue generated from the sales of food collagen supplement across North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).

Key players in the collagen supplement market have relied on strategies, such as innovation and business expansion, to expand their market share and to stay competitive in the global market. The key players in the collagen supplement market report include Optimum Nutrition, Inc, BIoTechUSA, TCI CO., LTD., Further Food, Vital Proteins LLC, Hunter&Gather, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Clorox Company, Nature’s Bounty Co., and Codeage LLC.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current collagen supplement market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the prevailing collagen supplement market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the collagen supplement market.

The market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the collagen supplement industry.

