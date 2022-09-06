Matcha Tea Market Size is estimated to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1%

matcha tea market growth is driven by rise in consumer focus toward adopting healthy lifestyle and multiple health benefits associated with matcha tea.

POTLAND, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global matcha tea market size was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea is one of the types of green tea that is prepared from Camellia sinensis plant by picking young tea leaves and subsequently grinding these tea leaves into a bright green powder. Matcha tea is available in two different forms, which include powder and liquid. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made matcha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the matcha tea market. Moreover, ready-to-drink matcha tea is gaining high popularity among the consumers. In addition to this, Matcha tea market analysis includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players and market segments.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the matcha tea market along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have become more concerned about their overall health & wellness. This is attributed to the fact that they have acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for wellness beverages, including matcha tea, thereby contributing toward the matcha tea market growth.

The global matcha tea market is segmented into product type, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified regular and flavored. On the basis of form, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Depending on nature, it is fragmented into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, foodservice, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the flavored segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the matcha tea market forecast period, owing to rise in demand among consumers for different flavors of matcha tea such as match tea infused with apple flavor, ginger, and mint cinnamon. In addition, flavored match tea offers additional health benefits of spices, herbs, and fruits, thus providing maximum benefits and different taste.

By nature, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of health-conscious consumers and increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of organic matcha tea.

Depending on sales channel, the online store segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, owing to rise in use of online platforms for purchase of matcha tea among customers. This is attributed to easy availability of different brands of matcha tea on online platform. Moreover, this sales channel provides information about the products such as their health benefits, dosage direction, and ingredients. In addition, online stores have the facility of home delivery, which increase consumers inclination toward these stores.

The key players operating in the global matcha tea industry include AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the regular segment garnered the highest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Depending on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest matcha tea market share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

On the basis of form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2019, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

As per sales channel, the online store segment led the market, in terms of share, in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

