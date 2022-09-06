Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces Final Push for 2022 Nominations due September 30

In sync with National Read a Book Day (September 6th), the Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces that the last day to nominate your book is September 30, 2022, for any book published within the last five years.

To amplify authors making a difference with words, the Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces that the final deadline to Nominate Your Book is coming up fast on September 30, 2022. Authors, Publishers, Literary Agents, Publicists and fans can nominate any book published within the past 5 years in 50 categories and 10 genres to help authors get recognized as a Winner or Finalist in their area of expertise.

"With 46 millions books published on Amazon now (and growing every day), the Goody Business Book Awards goal is to help authors stand out as an Award-Winning Author. This 100% social impact book awards program will highlight each winner's WHY and HOW they are helping others to add value to their publicity and book marketing campaigns," explains Founder, Award-Winning Author, Publicist, and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly.

With time running out to submit a book, below is the nomination timeline as a reminder:



Jan 1 - Sept 30, 2022 - Nominate Your Books – Deadline soon!

Nov 15, 2022 - Award-Winning Authors Announced - Great for holiday promotions

Nov 15 - Dec 31, 2022 & Beyond – Promote Award-Winning Authors

To Nominate Your Book to the Goody Business Book Awards, below are the 3 easy steps that can be done in 5 minutes.



1. Select Your Book Category(s) – 50 options

2. Add Your Book Details – Book, Cover, and Author Why and How

3. Submit Payment and Wait for Judges to Announce Winners

Step 1 – Select Your Book Award Category(s) - Anyone can nominate a book for 1 or more of the 50 categories in 10 genres to help authors get recognized in their niche area. The ten subject areas include Business Books, Children's Books, Entrepreneur, Health, Leadership, Marketing/Sales, Money/Wealth, Real Estate, Self-Help and Technology.

Step 2 – Add Your Book Details – To help the judges and book promotions, authors are asked to submit a book PDF, book cover image and answer 2 quick author questions (1 paragraph each) about their Author WHY and HOW their book is making a positive impact. These two questions are very important for the judging because the Goody Business Book Awards will recognize authors helping others (save money, be a better leader, lose weight, improve their health, start a company, buy a home, learn new tips, get educated, use technology and more).

Step 3 – Submit and Wait for Judges to Announce the Winners – The last step is to pay the submission fee that covers administrative costs via Square by September 30, 2022. And, then wait for the judges to announce the Winner and Finalist for each category by November 15, 2022, just-in-time for holiday book marketing promotions.

All 100 Award-Winners will be encouraged to promote their book awards by adding the awards-seal to their book cover, website, a press release, social media channels and/or blog. In addition, the Goody Business Book Awards will promote all winners in a press release, website posts, digital media and more to maximize the reach and share this good news.

For anyone who wants to know more about how book awards can help authors, Kelly explains, "The top 3 author benefits include: 1. Increase Your Thought Leadership Brand, 2. Attract Mega Media Interviews and 3. Increase your Book Marketing and SEO (Search Engine Optimization)."

For all authors and anyone supporting writers, Goody Business Book Awards Founder Liz H. Kelly emphasizes, "Thank you for helping us shine a light on authors who are improving lives with words. Together, we can change the world – one author at a time."

https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/nominate-book

Blog: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/news

https://www.instagram.com/goodybusinessbookawards

ABOUT: The Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to "Uplift Author Voices" with 100% social impact book awards. Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author ("8-Second PR") and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the Goody Business Book Awards program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR's Mission to "Magnify Good". Goody PR works primarily with clients who are Authors, Businesses, Business Professionals, Small Business Owners, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Causes – and has booked thousands of interviews on major media for these leaders, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, PBS, NPR's Marketplace, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WOR 710 AM, Fast Company, and hundreds of local TV, radio shows and podcasts.



