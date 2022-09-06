Former French Minister of Agriculture and Food Julien Denormandie Joins Sweep as Chief Impact Officer

Sweep, the leading carbon management and reduction platform, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the recruitment of former French Minister of Agriculture and Food Julien Denormandie as Chief Impact Officer. He officially joined on September 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005500/en/

Julien Denormandie said: "I am thrilled to start this new chapter at Sweep. Recent years, and especially the last few months, have shown us that the fight against climate change is the challenge of the century. It also reminded us of the need to develop concrete, applicable solutions that generate results. Sweep perfectly aligns with this virtuous approach by helping companies to measure and reduce their carbon emissions. In my new role as Chief Impact Officer, I want to use my experience, coupled with the market-leading tools that Sweep has created, to support businesses in their climate journey and become agents of positive change in the low carbon economy."

Julien Denormandie will work alongside Sweep's four co-founders to pursue the efforts that have already established the French start-up as one of the fastest-growing climate tech firms and a trusted partner to organisations around the world.

The challenges of reducing carbon emissions are both related to the massive amount of data that needs to be collected and evaluated, and to network issues due to the vast number of stakeholders involved. Julien will be in charge of strengthening Sweep's network approach to carbon management to help maximise the impact of their climate action. His remit will also include growing the business, both in France and internationally, and further establishing Sweep's position as a leading partner to organisations committed to a low-carbon future.

Rachel Delacour, CEO and co-founder of Sweep said, "The challenge of reversing the spiral of climate change is massive. Our ambition is to help organisations transition to a model that will thrive in a low carbon economy. Julien Denormandie's arrival is at the heart of this ambition. He joins at a time when Sweep is entering a new stage of its growth and I am delighted that we will continue to develop our platform and offer together. He has a unique ability to solve complex, multidimensional problems, which is the very essence of the challenges facing organisations when reducing carbon emissions today. This is in Sweep's DNA and Julien's too!"

Minister of Agriculture and Food from July 2020 to May 2022 in Jean Castex's government, Julien Denormandie was previously Deputy to the Minister of Territorial Cohesion in the government of Edouard Philippe between June 2017 and October 2018 and then Minister in charge of Cities and Housing until July 2020. He was successively advisor to the Minister in charge of Foreign Trade, Nicole Bricq, to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Pierre Moscovici before becoming Deputy Chief of Staff of the Minister of Economy, under Emmanuel Macron between 2012 and 2016. Ingénieur des ponts, des eaux et des forêts, he began his career on secondment to the Department of External Relations of the Ministry of the Economy before holding various positions at the French Embassy in Cairo and at the Treasury Department.

About Sweep

Sweep helps businesses track and act on their carbon so they can become forever companies.

The data-driven platform makes it easy to understand, manage and reduce your carbon footprint. Powerful collaboration features and user-focused design empower your staff and your entire value chain to grow a cleaner business. The platform also has an integrated marketplace, letting you contribute to exciting carbon reduction and removal projects around the world. And with all your data in one place, its analytics offer deep insights into your progress and automatic reporting to your stakeholders.

Sweep is B Corp certified and a member of the World Bank's Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition and The International Emissions Trading Association. Visit sweep.net to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005500/en/