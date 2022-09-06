Friendly Manatees Teach Young Readers About the Importance of Wetlands

Book Three in the Manatee Ocean School Series Teaches Children about a Unique and Important Ecosystem

BOISE, Idaho (PRWEB) September 06, 2022

Author and illustrator Sally Jo Headlee has expanded her "Manatee Ocean School" series with her newest book, "The Manatee Ocean School: Book 3." The story follows Miss Molly, a grandmother manatee, and head teacher at the Manatee Ocean School, as she teaches her class about science and the environment.

"The Manatee Ocean School" is a passion project for Headlee. The book is full of colorful aquatic art that she illustrates herself. Each page of artwork can take her a week to complete. She even includes her grandchildren in the story, as inspiration for some of the characters.

In this addition to the series, Miss Molly is taking her class to explore a real live wetland, in hopes that they will see not only why they are important, but the impact that they have in everyone's life. She wants her students to understand the responsibility they all have to help protect this critical gift of nature and answer all their questions along the way.

"I want to inspire tomorrow's environmental pioneers," Headlee said. "The solution to our environmental problems isn't found on the internet, it's out in the real world. I want to encourage children to ask questions and be curious. Questions are the most valuable thing that children give us."

"The Manatee Ocean School" is more than just a colorful children's book, it is an educational resource that can be used to teach children of all ages to understand and honor wetlands.

"The Manatee Ocean School: Book 3"

By Sally Jo Headlee

ISBN: 9781665561198 (softcover); 9781665561204 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sally Jo Headlee shares her passions for ocean wildlife through her work in ocean conservation. Headlee channels the beauty and importance of mother nature's gifts in her books through her colorful illustrations. She has previously been published in Marine Fish Monthly, FAMA Freshwater and Marine Aquaria, Tropical Fish Magazine, Ultimate Reefs, Sea Scope, and has written and illustrated more than 10 children's book. To learn more, please visit https://www.booksbysallyjo.com/.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/friendly_manatees_teach_young_readers_about_the_importance_of_wetlands/prweb18878828.htm