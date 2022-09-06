LB Bentley Ltd, Specialist Engineering Company, Launches New Brand and Website

LB Bentley Ltd, an engineering company who specialise in the design and manufacture of small bore subsea valves and bespoke filter and dryer packages, has launched a new brand and website.

With LB Bentley Ltd having achieved 50 years in business and the recent changes within the Severn Group, presented the opportunity to refresh the LB Bentley brand with a more modern look but one that reflects the heritage of the company.

The new logo and brand are designed to be complementary to the other brands within the Severn Group structure but reinforce the individuality of the company and strengthen it's brand awareness to reflect the LB Bentley suite of quality products and services.

The new website http://www.lb-bentley.com reinforces the new brand and will develop over the next few months to re-establish digital presence by providing customers with up-to-date information about the company, products, and services. The website has been designed to highlight LB Bentley's expertise by providing information on its high-quality and reliable product range.

Having achieved the Queens' Award for Enterprise in International Trade this year and building on this success by moving forward with its expertise in innovation and product development to support the developments in the energy transition industry.

"Product innovation, international growth, excellent customer service, and a willingness to evolve are why we see now as the right time to refresh our brand and connect all these achievements alongside our heritage and our direction," says Rhys Jones, Divisional President. "The 'LB' in our Company name represents the original founder, and we are proud of the business all those who have been involved have created, and we believe this fresh look will represent us well for many years to come."

About LB Bentley Ltd

Part of Severn Group, LB Bentley specialise in the design and manufacture of bespoke small bore subsea valves for the oil & gas industry, and filter and dryer packages for a variety of industries and a broad range of applications. Founded in 1972 and based in the heart of the 5 valleys in the Cotswolds LB Bentley has developed from a small family business into a company who operates in a Global marketplace.

LB Bentley had the very first small-bore subsea valve placed subsea so have over 35 years of field-proven success with design. It has pioneered metal-to-metal sealing technology delivering a high-quality and reliable solutions. With its filter & dryer packages, the bespoke designs ensure it has overcome built-in obsolescence delivering longevity of operational life.

