North America and Europe Menstrual Cup Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, and Demand by Top Key Players 2026

Cultural resistance and availability of other menstrual products in developing countries are estimated to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "North America and Europe Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type, Material and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the North America and Europe menstrual cup market size generated $542 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $811 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The total market share in 2019 is about two-thirds.

North America and Europe menstrual cup market size has grown moderately over the years. Rising awareness of women's health benefits and hygiene and cost-effective nature of menstrual cups are the key factors expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, governments of many developed countries such as the UK, Germany, and the US promote the use of menstrual cups considering their biodegradability, safety, and hygiene features, which will boost the growth of the menstrual cup market during the forecast period.

Growth in disposable sanitary napkins and tampons has increased the need for eco-friendly feminine hygiene products, which is expected to drive the demand for menstrual cups. However, cultural resistance and availability of other menstrual products in developing countries are estimated to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The reusable menstrual cup segment holds the largest share and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. This is due to the recycling cycle of these cups ranging from 1 to 10 years depending on the brand. Reusable cups are usually made of medical grade silicone that does not cause irritation and allergies and is in demand among the female population.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major players operating in the Menstrual Cup industry in North America and Europe, namely Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., Flarecup, Intimina, Jaguara, s.r.o., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Saalt, LLC, Sterne (Si-Line), The Flex Company, and Yuuki Company s.r.o. Other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) include Lunet, The Keeper, Inc., FEMCAP, Anigan, VCP and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By product type, the disposable segment accounted for around 31% the North America and Europe menstrual cup market share in 2019.

• The thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019to 2026.

• Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment holds the largest share of the North America and Europe menstrual cup market in 2019.

• U.S. was the largest revenue contributor and accounted for around three-fifths of the total North America and Europe menstrual cup market in 2019.

• The Eastern Europeis expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

