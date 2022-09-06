Author Curtis Baldwin's new book "Little Whisper and the Butterfly: In the Realms of Dreamy-Dream Land" is a sweet children's tale with a tiny fairy on big adventures.

Recent release "Little Whisper and the Butterfly: In the Realms of Dreamy-Dream Land" from Page Publishing author Curtis Baldwin is a beautifully illustrated children's book introducing a tiny fairy and her thrilling escapades in the magical land she calls home. This enchanting story is sure to become a bedtime favorite with young readers.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curtis Baldwin, a retired taxi driver who began writing stories on his laptop while waiting for his fares, has completed his new book "Little Whisper and the Butterfly: In the Realms of Dreamy-Dream Land": a spellbinding tale inspired by his love for his two granddaughters "by osmosis".

In a very special place, under a very funny looking tree, there lives a very tiny Dream Fairy.

Her name is Little Whisper.

She sleeps on a bed of soft moss under a big Leaf in the Land of Dreamy Dreams.

When she woke up on this day, it seemed just like a regular day. She stretched out her little arms and buzzy-buzzed her little, tiny-finey wings and Yawned so big her little mouth got almost as big as a Strawberry Seed!

After she yawned, and stretched, and buzzy-buzzed, she looked out from under her

Roof, it was a big Leaf. There was a drop of water hanging from its pointy-endy-tip.

She hurried over so she could see her reflection in it before it let go and splashed onto the Forest floor. Seeing your reflection in water is almost like looking into a mirror, and even a little Dream Fairy likes to make sure she looks nice in her own tiny-finey way before she starts her

new day.

Little Whisper wanted to fix her hair and wipe the sleepy-seepies from the corners of her dusty-pinky eyes before the drop of water let go.

When it splashed onto the Forest floor, it could then do its own little part in watering the ground so more Thingie-Things could grow, you know.

And you know what else? Every Thingie-Thing in Dreamy Dream Land is related to

each other. Yep! In one way or another, they're like a Big Family.

Even every single little Blade of Grass is an Individual with their very own Individual

Personal Name.

One Thingie-Thing is just as important as any other Thingie-Thing. No matter what

they are, or what they do, they're all Thingie-Things together.

Little Whisper was now ready to go. She had the Hardlywaits to see what she might

find. So she buzzy-buzzed her little wings and took off into the Forest.

What New Adventures will she find?

Published by Page Publishing, Curtis Baldwin's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Little Whisper and the Butterfly: In the Realms of Dreamy-Dream Land" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing