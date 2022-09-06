UMC Reports Sales for August 2022
United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2022.
Revenues for August 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
25,346,076
|
18,789,991
|
+6,556,085
|
+34.89%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
185,650,721
|
135,160,866
|
+50,489,855
|
+37.36%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
