Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,091 in the last 365 days.

UMC Reports Sales for August 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2022.

Revenues for August 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

25,346,076

18,789,991

+6,556,085

+34.89%

Jan.-Aug.

185,650,721

135,160,866

+50,489,855

+37.36%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005506/en/

You just read:

UMC Reports Sales for August 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.