SmartStream and Kynec Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver an Integrated OTC Bilateral and Cleared Margin Solution

SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces the strategic alliance with Kynec, a leading provider of front office clearing solutions, to deliver consolidated margin positions across global OTC cleared and bilateral markets.

Financial institutions are looking to better manage their collateral - this alliance integrates cleared margin data from Kynec's Rubicon platform, together with bilateral OTC margin data from SmartStream's TLM Collateral Management solution. Collateral operations can now access this information for workflow management and reporting, whilst the front office will be able to access information directly to manage liquidity, margin funding and collateral optimisation across bilateral and cleared margin positions.

Robert McWilliam, CEO, Kynec, states: "We are very excited to form a strategic alliance with SmartStream, who I have known for many years as the leading OTC collateral management system. This alliance meets client needs for consolidated margin workflow and front office decision making across cleared and bilateral OTC markets".

Jason Ang, Program Manager - TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, states: "This alliance with Kynec means we can offer our clients a clear and simple way to connect to CCP (Central Clearing Counterparty) data directly into TLM Collateral Management - thereby consolidating all margin management processing into one system. Furthermore, information is routed from our solution into Rubicon which will allow the front office to access data that would normally fall within the operational domain, helping to better manage funding and optimisation across all business lines".

