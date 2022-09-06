Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,102 in the last 365 days.

SmartStream and Kynec Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver an Integrated OTC Bilateral and Cleared Margin Solution

SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces the strategic alliance with Kynec, a leading provider of front office clearing solutions, to deliver consolidated margin positions across global OTC cleared and bilateral markets.

Financial institutions are looking to better manage their collateral - this alliance integrates cleared margin data from Kynec's Rubicon platform, together with bilateral OTC margin data from SmartStream's TLM Collateral Management solution. Collateral operations can now access this information for workflow management and reporting, whilst the front office will be able to access information directly to manage liquidity, margin funding and collateral optimisation across bilateral and cleared margin positions.

Robert McWilliam, CEO, Kynec, states: "We are very excited to form a strategic alliance with SmartStream, who I have known for many years as the leading OTC collateral management system. This alliance meets client needs for consolidated margin workflow and front office decision making across cleared and bilateral OTC markets".

Jason Ang, Program Manager - TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, states: "This alliance with Kynec means we can offer our clients a clear and simple way to connect to CCP (Central Clearing Counterparty) data directly into TLM Collateral Management - thereby consolidating all margin management processing into one system. Furthermore, information is routed from our solution into Rubicon which will allow the front office to access data that would normally fall within the operational domain, helping to better manage funding and optimisation across all business lines".

Ends

About SmartStream

For more information, visit: www.smartstream-stp.com

About Kynec

For more information, visit: www.kynec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005319/en/

You just read:

SmartStream and Kynec Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver an Integrated OTC Bilateral and Cleared Margin Solution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.