Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from Sinquefield Cup Currently Being Held at the Saint Louis Chess Club

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, September 5, 2022, Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world chess champion and Grand Chess Tour wildcard player, elected to withdraw from the Sinquefield Cup, currently being held at the Saint Louis Chess Club in Saint Louis, MO through September 12, 2022.

"A player's decision to withdraw from a tournament is a personal decision, and we respect Magnus' choice, '' said Tony Rich, Executive Director of Saint Louis Chess Club. "We look forward to hosting Magnus at a future event in Saint Louis."

Rich continued: "The Sinquefield Cup, as do all Grand Chess Tour events, feature the best chess players across the globe. We look forward to crowning a champion at the conclusion of this year's tournament."

The Sinquefield Cup is one of the longest running and most prestigious international chess tournaments to be held in the United States and features a $350,000 total prize fund. It also serves as the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour, a circuit of international events featuring the world's best chess players.

