I Dream Clean Implements Enhanced Cleaning Services Amid An Increase In Covid-19 Cases

With Covid-19 cases on the rise once again and the upcoming flu season almost upon us, I Dream Clean has proactively implemented their enhanced cleaning services. These enhancements include a disinfecting fogging service, which utilizes hospital-grade disinfectant to target and eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses. This service can be added to any regular cleaning or special occasion cleaning to ensure the home is thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom. I Dream Clean has also implemented a 24-hour time guarantee on all cleaning services, assuring that they will arrive at your door within the time slot that you’ve requested. If the service is unable to be completed, they will come back and finish the work at no additional charge.

For those looking to avail the enhanced cleaning services, I Dream Clean allows customers to book online at their site any time day or night and pick the best the time that works for them. All I Dream Clean employees are equipped with protective equipment like gloves, masks, and booties and will wear them throughout the process of cleaning the home. Additionally, they will disinfect all surfaces and make sure to leave your home spotless! I Dream Clean also specializes in emergency cleanings that require special attention to details. Same day cleanings are available by emailing support@idreamclean.com

About I Dream Clean

I Dream Clean is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and provides residential cleaning services, luxury home cleaning services, move in & move out cleanings as well as Airbnb cleaning services and post construction cleaning services. They also take special customized jobs and contracts. I Dream Clean was founded by Jaela Gibson and is a woman owned business.

Media Contact
Company Name: I Dream Clean
Contact Person: Jaela Gibson
Email: Send Email
Phone: (725) 227-5958
Address:1114 N Lane
City: Las Vegas
State: Nevada
Country: United States
Website: idreamclean.com

 

