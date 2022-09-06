Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region
Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coffee Pods and capsules are a fast growing market. The popularity of these products is attributed to their convenience and affordability. The main difference between capsules and coffee pods lies in their durability. Unlike the paper surface of coffee pods, capsules can withstand prolonged storage.
However, after the due date of the product, the coffee pods can begin to degrade, making them susceptible to microscopic agents. Coffee capsules are used in single-cup machines and percolators. They contain enough coffee for one serving. Usually, coffee capsules are placed inside a pod in a coffee machine.
The machine then injects hot water inside the pod, spinning the coffee capsule and letting the water and coffee brew together. The water then flows out through special holes in the pod and travels to the cup as a foamy drink.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand for specialty and organic coffee pods and capsules coupled with the launch of fully recyclable coffee pods are major factor driving growth of the coffee pods and capsules market. Moreover, increasing online sale of pods and capsule is again fostering market growth.
Furthermore, key players are focusing on enhancing packaging to attract consumers is also anticipated to augment market growth. Additionally, growing sale of single-serve coffee pods will further favor the market growth. For instance, JAB Holdings-controlled Keurig Dr. Pepper reported a 6% increase in the retail consumption of its single-serve coffee pods during the first quarter of 2020
On the other hand, high cost of the coffee pods is expected to limit the adoption of coffee pods and capsules
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global coffee pods and capsules market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global coffee pods and capsules market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Nestle SA, JAB Holding Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Inspire Brands Inc. (DUNKIN' BRANDS), Luigi Lavazza SpA, Starbucks Corporation, Gloria Jean's Coffees, and Strauss Group
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global coffee pods and capsules market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global coffee pods and capsules market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Coffee Pods And Capsules, By Type
- Market Coffee Pods And Capsules, By Distribution Channel
- Market Coffee Pods And Capsules, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Growing usage of single-serve coffee pods
- High cost of the machine
- Increasing online sale of coffee pods and capsule
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market, By TYPE, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Pods
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Capsules
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- On-trade
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Off-trade
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Nestle SA
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Developments
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- JAB Holding Company
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Inspire Brands Inc. (DUNKIN' BRANDS)
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Luigi Lavazza SpA
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Starbucks Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Gloria Jean's Coffees
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Strauss Group
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
9. Section
