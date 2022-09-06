Family Office Lennertz & Co announces the hire of three proven experts in regulatory issues and portfolio management
Lennertz & Co has hired three proven experts in regulatory issues and portfolio management.HAMBURG , GERMANY , September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner-managed family office Lennertz & Co. (LCO) hires Torsten Schlüter, Julia Stöcker and Katharina Dittmer, three proven experts in regulatory issues and portfolio management. Since its foundation in 2015, the LCO team has grown from 4 to 30 members.
As managing director at Lennertz & Co., Torsten Schlüter will be responsible for risk management and all alternative investment platform regulatory topics. On this, Lennertz & Co. includes all venture capital, private equity, blockchain venture and real estate investments. Previously, the 56-year-old held the same position at Adrealis Service Kapitalverwaltungs-GmbH (2017 to 2022) and Hansa Treuhand Group (2008 to 2017).
The second appointment, Julia Stöcker, will be responsible for asset management at the family office of Lennertz & Co. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, manager selection and the further development of asset management processes. The 40-year-old business graduate and CFA charterholder will join HQ Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Harald Quandt holding. Previously, she worked for six years in portfolio management at Rothschild & Cie. in Zurich, where she managed larger wealth clients' portfolios and several bond funds.
With the appointment of Katharina Dittmer (32), Lennertz & Co. will gain an experienced compliance manager. She previously worked for Deloitte (2018 to 2022) and EY (2012 to 2018) in auditing banks and other financial service providers and advised listed companies on internal control systems. At Lennertz & Co. Katharina Dittmer will take over compliance.
"With the three new hires, we are continuing the growth of our team and company in key areas," says founder and managing partner Philipp Lennertz. "In addition to professional expertise, 'personal fit' is crucial for Lennertz & Co. – which makes us all the more pleased that we have been able to attract three such great individuals."
About Lennertz & Co.
As an entrepreneurial, owner-managed family office, Lennertz & Co. is entirely focused on the success of its clients' investments. As a result, our investment recommendations align with the personal preferences of clients, who benefit from the independence of Lennertz & Co. and the exclusive nature of its investment opportunities.
Lennertz & Co. also has a procurement of permits from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and thus fulfils the numerous qualitative and quantitative requirements of both the BaFin and the German Federal Bank (Bundesbank).
Lennertz & Co. share the demand of its clients for fast, well-founded, and confident decision-making. On behalf of clients, the expert team at Lennertz & Co. – which can point to decades of experience – carefully reviews opportunities as they emerge in the segments of venture and growth capital, private equity, and blockchain. Moreover, the company's advisory board is staffed by reputable specialists in the fields of industry, venture capital and private equity, including Prof. Dr Heinrich von Pierer, Prof. Dr Klaus Wucherer, Stefan Theis, Daniel Thung, Daniel Milleg, and Florian Heinemann.
