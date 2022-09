X-ray Detector Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2027

X-Ray Detector Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "X-ray Detector Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global X-ray detector market was valued at $5.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2027, and registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

North America and Europe together accounted for three-quarters of the X-ray detector market in 2019. X-rays are one of the oldest and most frequently used forms of medical imaging. The most common types of X-rays in medical imaging are X-ray radiography, computed tomography (CT), mammography, and angiography. Apart from medical applications, various applications of X-rays include veterinary, dental, industrial and security. Technological advancements in radiography have led to widespread adoption of digital radiography in all relevant industries.

Due to the fact that CR plates/cassettes are less expensive and not hazardous to handle like FPD, the computed radiography (CR) plates/cassettes segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, high availability of mechanical parts, low maintenance cost, reusability multiple times and high demand for cost-effective X-ray processing with good performance are driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in medical tourism, increasing adoption of technologically advanced X-ray imaging products, and the presence of a large aging population.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Major players operating in the global X-ray detector market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH), Detection Technology Plc. ., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems), General Electric, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), Thales Group (Trixell), and Varex Imaging Corporation.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข By panel size, the large area FPDs segment accounted for maximum share in the global flat panel detectors (FPDs) market in 2019.

โ€ข CCD detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

โ€ข By application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027.

โ€ข By type, the dynamic imaging is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

โ€ข U.S. dominated the North America X-ray detector market, and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.

