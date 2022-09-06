X-ray Detector Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2027

X-Ray Detector Market

Asia-Pacific is highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in medical tourism, increasing adoption of technologically advanced X-ray imaging products

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "X-ray Detector Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global X-ray detector market was valued at $5.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2027, and registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1528

North America and Europe together accounted for three-quarters of the X-ray detector market in 2019. X-rays are one of the oldest and most frequently used forms of medical imaging. The most common types of X-rays in medical imaging are X-ray radiography, computed tomography (CT), mammography, and angiography. Apart from medical applications, various applications of X-rays include veterinary, dental, industrial and security. Technological advancements in radiography have led to widespread adoption of digital radiography in all relevant industries.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1528

Due to the fact that CR plates/cassettes are less expensive and not hazardous to handle like FPD, the computed radiography (CR) plates/cassettes segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, high availability of mechanical parts, low maintenance cost, reusability multiple times and high demand for cost-effective X-ray processing with good performance are driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in medical tourism, increasing adoption of technologically advanced X-ray imaging products, and the presence of a large aging population.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players operating in the global X-ray detector market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH), Detection Technology Plc. ., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems), General Electric, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), Thales Group (Trixell), and Varex Imaging Corporation.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1528

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By panel size, the large area FPDs segment accounted for maximum share in the global flat panel detectors (FPDs) market in 2019.

• CCD detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

• By application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027.

• By type, the dynamic imaging is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

• U.S. dominated the North America X-ray detector market, and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Clear Aligners Market

Cervical Dysplasia Market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• South Korea Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Business Strategies and Growth Insights: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/09/south-korea-intraoperative-radiation.html

• South Korea Veterinary Medicine Market Future Scenario In Healthcare Sector: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/09/south-korea-veterinary-medicine-market.html

• South Korea X-Ray Detector Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Upcoming Year: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/08/south-korea-x-ray-detector-market.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.