Multirotor Drone Market to Generate $6.30 Billion by 2031: AMR

Increase in the number of non-military applications, surge in demand for drone operability in extreme conditions, and extensive application of multirotor done in the construction sector are expected to drive the growth of the global multirotor drone market., Closure of various manufacturing facilities, and prevalence of financial crisis during COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global multirotor drone market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multirotor drone market generated $1.86 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (303 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9550

Multirotor Drone Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.86 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.30 billion CAGR 13.1% No. of Pages in Report 303 Segments covered Type, payload, application, end use, and region Drivers Increase in the number of non-military applications Surge in demand in extreme conditions Opportunities Extensive application in the construction sector Application in hazardous locations Restrains Limited operational bandwidth Stringent drone regulations

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the growth of the global multirotor drone market , owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of multirotor drone, negatively impacting its supply during the pandemic. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the colossal outrage in the outbreak.

The pandemic had taken a toll in the entire aerospace and defense industry as more and more nations were reluctant to spend extortionately due to the economic and financial crisis that was followed by the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the multirotor drone market is expected to recoup soon.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9550

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global multirotor drone market based on type, payload, application, end use, and region.

Based on type, the quadcopters segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The octocopters segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Based on payload, the camera and imaging systems segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The tracking systems segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the surveillance, inspection and monitoring segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including mapping and surveying, aerial photography, and others.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9550

Based on end use, the military and government segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global multirotor drone market report include Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Microdrones GmbH, Parrot Drone SAS, Aero Systems West Inc., Aerovironment, Inc., AUAV (Australian UAV Pty Ltd.), Autel Robotics, Tomahawk Robotics Inc., XAG Co. Ltd, Centeye, Inc., Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., DJI Innovations, Draganfly Inc., Embention, and IdeaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global multirotor drone market. These market players have made use of various strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their presence in the industry. The report helps in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by leading players of the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9550

Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:

Firefighting Drone Market By Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones, And Single Rotor Helicopter Drones) and Industry (Corporates, Hospitality, Education, Military & Defense, Government, And Energy & Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Rotary Blade UAV Drones Market by Application (Law Enforcement, Delivery, Disaster Management, Agriculture Monitoring and Others), Product (12-Rotor (Helicopter), 8-Rotor (Octocopter),6-Rotor (Hexacopter) and 4-Rotor (Quadcopter)) and End Use (Defense, Commercial and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Drone Camera Market by Type (SD Camera and HD Camera), Application (Photography & Videography, Thermal Imaging, and Surveillance), Resolution (12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, and 32 MP & above), and End User (Commercial, Military, and Homeland security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Drone Training and Education Services Market by Duration of Service (Short Duration Services, and Long Duration Services), by Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, Modelling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Others), by Industry (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil and Gas, Utility and Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Scientific Research, Insurance, and Others), by Solution (Enterprise, and Point): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com