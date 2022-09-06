Global Wheat Flour Market, Share, Price, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Wheat Flour Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for the Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wheat Flour Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wheat flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, wheat type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): 394 MMT (In terms of volume)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.2%
Forecast Market Size (2026): 442MMT (In terms of volume)
Several bakeries and fast-food products, such as bread, noodles, spaghetti, and morning cereals, have wheat flour as the primary ingredient. The increase in demand for these items has resulted in an increase in global sales of wheat flour. Wheat flour is also less expensive than flour manufactured from other grains, making it accessible to people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. To meet the population’s nutritional demands, manufacturers have created vitamin-A enhanced wheat flour. Wheat flour is now used to make bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos & conditioners, and a variety of other items. The publisher expects the worldwide wheat flour market will develop moderately over the next five years as a result of these reasons.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Wheat flour is a fine and coarse powder made from the entire grain of wheat, which is one of the most common raw materials used to make flour around the world.
On the basis of type, the market can be divided into the following:
All-Purpose Flour
Whole Wheat Flour
Semolina Flour
High Gluten Flour
Others
By wheat type, the market can be segmented into:
Hard
Semi-hard
Soft
Based on applications, the market can be segmented as follows:
Noodles and Pasta
Bakery and Confectionery
Feed Industry
Others
The global regions for the wheat flour market include:
North America
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Europe
Asia Pacific
Market Trends
The increased demand from the food business is propelling the industry forward. Wheat flour has an extremely low gluten level, making it very popular among gluten-free users. Celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune illness in which the body misinterprets gluten as a dangerous chemical, resulting in immune system damage. This could be a significant role in the increase in wheat flour demand. Wheat flour is also incredibly nutritious, including high levels of vitamins B and E, minerals, and enzymes.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Conagra Brands, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills LLC, The King Milling Company, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
