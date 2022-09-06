Pathological Examination Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2025

Pathological Examination Market

Asia is expected to grow at the highest rate due to large population growth, high prevalence of diseases and growth in the health care market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Pathological Examination Market by Application, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," the global pathological examination market was $171 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, and grow at a CAGR 12.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The benefits and expected future adoption of digital pathology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Depending on the application, the other application segment is expected to show the fastest growth of 13.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of pathological examination trends for the diagnosis and treatment of various classes of diseases such as cancer, gynecology and diabetes.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major companies operating in this market include Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spectra Laboratories, Diagnostic Pathology Services, Inc., Q2 Solutions, and Histo-Scientific Research Laboratories.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The US accounted for 53% of the global pathological examination market in 2017.

• The digital pathology segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• Other application segments are expected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

