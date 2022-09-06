Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market worth $ 2.60 billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market info Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market (By Type of Product(Probiotic drugs, Other drugs), By Type of Molecule(Biologics, Small molecules), By Target disease indication(Necrotizing Enterocolitis, Graft Versus Host Disease, Recurrent C. difficile Infection, Primary Hyperoxaluria, Others), By Therapeutic area (Infectious Diseases, Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders, Rare Disorders, Others), By route of administration(Rectal therapeutics, Oral therapeutics)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market is worth US$ 355.9 Million in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 2608.0 Million in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Live Biotherapeutics are a newly recognized class of medicines that incorporate living organisms such as bacteria. These living microbiome medications can prevent, treat, and cure human disease problems and alter how we treat many diseases. There is no vaccination category among these treatments. These microorganisms create and consume many substances that significantly impact human health and well-being. Beneficial microbe reintroduction has the potential to act as therapeutically meaningful therapy for re-establishing and maintaining a healthy microbiome. LBPs will have a biological influence by influencing the local ecology, other microorganisms, and their interactions with the host.

Expanding research & development efforts and a rising pipeline of microbiome-targeting treatments, which are expected to cure a wide range of critical diseases, are expected to be the main drivers of market expansion throughout the forecast period. The market is expanding due to growing technological advancements and innovation in creating new medications and clinical trial activities to treat illnesses. Significant growth potential is predicted during the forecast period due to rising government financing and an expanded R&D budget for drug development. In the past two years, more than 640 patents focusing on microbiome therapies have been approved. It can be difficult to ensure compliance with good manufacturing standards (GMP), associated safety issues with LBPs, and capacity issues due to a lack of specialized infrastructure, available skills, and large capital investment. These elements are anticipated to limit the market's expansion.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) market over the forecast years due to the large burden of bacterial infection disease and the rising need for new, innovative treatments. Large sums of money are given to businesses to develop new products and research live biotherapeutic components. In addition, the Asia Pacific Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. A growing number of contract manufacturing arrangements among various developers is expected to create enormous prospects for market expansion.

The key players involved in live biotherapeutic products industry are Rebiotix Inc. (A Subsidiary of Ferring Pharmaceuticals), Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Microbiotica, Enterome, AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc., Destiny Pharma plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., OxThera AB, Pendulum Therapeutics, Caelus Health, Quorum Innovations, Sanofi S.A, DermBiont, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., EnteroBiotix Ltd, YSOPIA Bioscience, Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, Winclove Probiotics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Second Genome Therapeutics, TargEDys, Evelo Biosciences, Inc., BiomX, Biomica Ltd., Scioto Biosciences, Inc., Lactobio A/S, Kaleido Biosciences Inc., OptiBiotix Health Plc, Immuron Limited, PureTech Health Plc, Naked Biome, Synthetic Biologics, Mybiotics Pharma LTD, ExeGi Pharma, Nexbiome, 4D pharma plc, BrickBuilt Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Stellate Therapeutics, Sciotio Biosciences Inc, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Rise Therapeutics, EverImmune S.A. and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2022, Microbiotica completed a Series B financing transaction for £50 million ($67 million), the largest microbiome-related financing round in Europe. Microbiotica's two lead oral Live Bacterial Therapeutics (LBTs), MB097 and MB310, will also be advanced to Phase 1b clinical studies and LBTs in additional disease areas.

• In November 2021, Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics will collaborate to commercialize SER-109, a potential cure for recurrent C. difficile infection. According to the contract terms, Bacthera will construct a commercial manufacturing facility in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland, devoted to producing LBPs.

Market Segmentation

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Type Of Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Probiotic Drugs

• Other Drugs

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Type of Molecule, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biologics

• Small Molecules

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Target disease indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Recurrent C. difficile Infection

• Graft Versus Host Disease

• Primary Hyperoxaluria

• Necrotizing Enterocolitis

• Others

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Therapeutic area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Rare Disorders

• Others

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Route of administration, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oral Therapeutics

• Rectal Therapeutics

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Middle East & Africa Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

