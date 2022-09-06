Dairy Products Market worth $551.3 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.6% - IndustryARC
Increase in Global Consumer Awareness regarding Health Benefits of Dairy Products is Projected to Drive Dairy Products Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dairy Products Market size is estimated to reach $551.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The absence of adequate infrastructure necessary for cold storage and transportation of dairy products in underdeveloped regions is anticipated to hamper growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest dairy Products Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing target population and high levels of dairy product consumption in the region.
2. An increase in health awareness and the demand for protein-rich foods is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the rise in the popularity of veganism is predicted to hamper growth, especially in the developed regions.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dairy Products Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18309
Segmental Analysis:
1. Dairy Products market is segmented into Milk, Butter, Cheese, Cream, Desserts, Milk Powder, Yogurt, and others. The Cheese segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.8% owing to their high popularity and usage in western countries.
2. Dairy Products Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Online Channel, Specialty Stores and others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment is predicted to be the largest segment during the forecast period with a share of 5.1% owing to their rapid expansion in major developing regions and their high penetration in developed countries.
3. Dairy Products Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific was the largest segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 27%.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dairy Products industry are -
1. Arla Foods amba
2. Fonterra Co-operative Group
3. GCMMF
4. The Kraft Heinz Company
5. Nestle S.A.
Click on the following link to buy the Dairy Products Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18309
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Dairy Packaging Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16305/dairy-packaging-market.html
B. Dairy Ingredient Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16639/dairy-ingredients-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn