Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size is Going to Boom at a CAGR of 13.31% by 2029

Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.93 billion by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A better-quality Nicotine Replacement Therapy market research document endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. This market document presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Market segmentation analyzes the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user, or with respect to geography. Businesses can attain unparalleled and comprehensive insights along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities with the large scale Nicotine Replacement Therapy market analysis report.

A reliable Nicotine Replacement Therapy market analysis report contains a comprehensive overview of definitions, scope, application, production and CAGR (%) comparison, segmentation by type, share, revenue status and outlook, capacity, consumption, market drivers, production status and outlook and opportunities, export, import, emerging markets/countries growth rate. By employing this report, client or business can get aware of the impact of opportunities that are offered by the market and hence design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development. Besides, the persuasive Nicotine Replacement Therapy market report also studies market growth opportunities and restraining factors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nicotine replacement therapy market was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.93 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.31% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the nicotine replacement therapy market are:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

McNeil AB (Sweden)

Imperial Brands (UK)

Philip Morris Products S.A. (US)

BAT (UK)

NJOY (US)

Fertin Pharma (Denmark)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)

Pierre Fabre Group (France)

Market Definition

Nicotine replacement therapy is a treatment that entails the administration of nicotine by smokers in the form of patches, inhalers, gums, sprays, and lozenges that are free of the toxic compounds found in tobacco. In contrast to cigarettes, which contain a large amount of nicotine and so cause lung cancer, asthma, and other chronic problems, nicotine replacement treatment uses medications that provide nicotine at a low dose. Nicotine replacement therapy reduces or eliminates tobacco intake, reducing the frequency and intensity of cravings.

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the nicotine replacement therapy market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that smoking cigarettes cause approximately 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths in the United States each year. Tobacco smoke contains more than 7000 compounds, with more than 70 of them known to cause cancer in humans. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving large corporations to develop breakthrough NRT solutions that help people resist the need to smoke. The rising prevalence of tobacco addiction among teenagers is fueling demand for NTR products, which will boost the worldwide nicotine replacement therapy market over the forecast period.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of nicotine replacement therapy market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Rising awareness about the ill-effects of smoking

Growing public awareness of the harmful effects of smoking is projected to be a major driver of the market. Globally, the number of smokers has topped 1.1 billion. People are turning to smoking cessation therapies as a result of government initiatives such as the "affordable care act," insurance regulations, and programs to raise awareness about the harmful effects of smoking on health through counseling. In 2018, 55 percent of the 34.2 million smokers in the United States attempted to quit.

Furthermore, sedentary lifestyle of people and surging geriatric population will result in the expansion of nicotine replacement therapy market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the market's growth rate.

Opportunities

Technological advancement

Technological developments in the nicotine replacement therapy market are continuing, resulting in an increase in the number of people moving to advanced products. The acceptance of NRT is anticipated to be aided by innovations such as heat-not-burn products, flavoured chewing gums, and lozenges. Tobacco giants such as British American Tobacco have developed smokeless and less hazardous alternatives. When opposed to traditional cigarettes, these improvements have a variable range of effectiveness and are accepted in society, promoting their adoption and enhancing market growth. This will create new market opportunities in the coming years.

Rising number of product launches

Major companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson Inc hold over 80% of the total market share and are constantly consolidating their positions by introducing novel nicotine replacement therapy products in the global marketplace. Moreover, over the projected period, other market players are attempting to strengthen their positions by implementing strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and introducing new products. This will create new market opportunities.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. Nicotine replacement therapy has been shown to be effective in clinical trials, increasing the likelihood of quitting smoking by 50% to 70%. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the nicotine replacement therapy market growth.

Recent Development

In June 2020, Taat Herb Co. announced the launch of its new hemp cigarettes from the Taat stable. According to the firm, the new product closely resembles the sensation of smoking a typical cigarette and contains 50mg of cannabidiol (CBD), which is effective in reducing tobacco dependence.

Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Scope

The nicotine replacement therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Patches

Gums

Logenzes

Inhalers

Nasal Spray

Sublingual Tablets

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The nicotine replacement therapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nicotine replacement therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the nicotine replacement therapy market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing adoption rate of e-cigarette and heated tobacco and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, the increase in the prevalence of diseases associated with smoking and the number of favourable government initiatives will further propel themarket's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to surging rising competition between the big tobacco companies in this region. Also, the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for NRT products will further propel themarket's growth rate in this region.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Nicotine Replacement Therapy Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

This Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Nicotine Replacement Therapy Kits: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments.

Global Key Players of Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information.

Status of Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market.

Current Market Status of Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration.

Predictions of Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.

Economic Impact on Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: – What are Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Nicotine Replacement Therapy Development Trends?

Market Dynamics of Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: – Challenges and Opportunities.

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market?

