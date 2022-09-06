Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market is estimated to reach USD 7.61 billion by 2029

Global Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 7.61 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Abbott (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

Cardinal Health (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

AngioDynamics (US)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)

Cook (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Market Definition

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a common cardiovascular condition that is caused by plaque build-up in the arteries, resulting in restricted blood flow to the limbs. Peripheral artery disease is also linked to diabetes, ageing, and high blood pressure.

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the elderly population

The rise in the number of geriatrics with diabetes and high blood pressure is a major risk factor for peripheral artery disease, which is fuelling the market.

Growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures

The growing need for minimally invasive procedures, particularly in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which will further accelerate the market growth.

Initiatives by the governments

Authorities and governments are taking more measures to improve healthcare systems and raise knowledge about the benefits of PAD devices which will further contribute to the growth of the market.

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the in prevalence of peripheral artery diseases and growing inproduct approvals is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market in the coming years.

Recent Development

In June 2020, Straub Medical AG, a private corporation, was acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company. Medical atherectomy and thrombectomy devices are developed by Straub Medical AG for the treatment of venous and peripheral arterial disorders (PAD). Becton, Dickinson and Company's peripheral artery disease treatment capabilities have been strengthened as a result of this acquisition.

Global Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market Scope and Market Size

The peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, end users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Treatment Type

Devices

Catheters

Drugs

Others

On the basis of treatment type, the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is segmented into devices, catheters, drugs and other. Drugs can be further sub segmented into lipid-lowering drugs, blood pressure lowering drugs, glucose regulating drugs, blood clot preventing drugs.

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

On the basis of route of administration, the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

On the basis of end users, the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, others.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment type, route of administration, end users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market due to the growing latest technology development. Furthermore, the occurrence of variation of innovative drug molecule to enhance the treatment procedure will further boost the growth of the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market due to the rise in the patient pool. Moreover, the growing investment in healthcare sector is further anticipated to propel the growth of the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market in the region in the coming years.

Goals and objectives of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market Study

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

Study the different segments of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market and the dynamics of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) in the market.

Categorize Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market.

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market.

Understand the key stakeholders in the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market and the value of the competitive image of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market leaders.

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market?

How will the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market throughout the forecast period?

