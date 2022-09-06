Near Infrared Imaging Market Report Offers Growth Prospects | Carl Zeiss AG, Li-Cor, Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation

Near Infrared Imaging Market

Near Infrared Imaging Market was $271 million in 2018 and is expected to grow $375 million by 2026 and registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Near Infrared Imaging Market by Product, Application, Indication and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global market was $271 million in 2018 and is expected to grow $375 million by 2026 and registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide and increase in target diseases and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological disorders are driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of NIR imaging worldwide is a major growth factor for the global near infrared imaging market. However, the availability of other alternative imaging techniques and the high cost of infrared detectors restrict the growth of the global market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness related to early detection of cancer. Other factors driving the growth of the market include large patient base in the region and rise in healthcare expenditure. Developing economies offer lucrative opportunities for near infrared imaging providers to expand their business. The ever-evolving life sciences industry drives market growth in developing economies such as India, China, Malaysia, and others.

The market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others. Hospitals capture a large share of the near infrared imaging market as NIR imaging systems are used in surgeries performed in hospitals. Moreover, another factor driving the growth of this segment is the wide presence of hospitals. The hospital segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the market include Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation (Leca Microsystems), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Carl Storz SE & Co. KG, Li-Core, Inc., Medtronic Plc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Innovations B.V.(Quest Medical Imaging B.V.), Shimadzu Corporation and Stryker Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems accounted for 92.79% of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018.

• The medical imaging segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the period

• Cardiovascular surgery segment had a market share of 10.23% in 2018

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

