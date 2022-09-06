With 12.5% CAGR, Pediatric Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 300.70 billion by 2029

Global Pediatric Drugs Market

Pediatric Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand and Forecast by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pediatric drugs market was valued at USD 117.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 300.70 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the pediatric drugs market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Zydus Cadila (India)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Mallinckrodt (US)

Apotex Inc. (Canada)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Endo International plc (Ireland)

Market Definition

Patients between the ages of 2 and 12 are given pediatric drugs. Pediatric therapy must be distinct from adult therapy not only due to the necessity to accommodate varied dosage regimens but also because a child's response to a drug may differ from that of an adult.

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is estimated to enhance the market's growth. Chronic disorders such as anorexia, asthma, birth defects, growth deficiencies, diabetes, cancer in children, juvenile diabetes, and attention deficit hyperactivity among others is the major factor enhancing the demand of pediatric drugs, hence, influencing the market dynamics during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of pediatric drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aim to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing incidences of obesity among children will expand the pediatric drugs market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and the rising population will result in the expansion of pediatric drugs market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the pediatric drugs market growth. The presence of many measures such as the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act (BPCA) and the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA) is driving big businesses to enhance their R&D investments in pediatric drug research. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the pediatric drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Development

In October 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Rethymic which is used for treating pediatric patients suffering from congenital athymia, a rare immune disorder. Rethymic is the first thymus tissue product approved in the United States.

Global Pediatric Drugs Market Scope

The pediatric drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Drug Type

Allergy and Respiratory Drugs

Cancer Therapies

Anti-Infectives

Cardiovascular Drugs

Gastrointestinal Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs

Hormone Drugs

Urological Drugs

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Pediatric Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The pediatric drugs market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pediatric drugs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the pediatric drugs market because of the rising number of research activities in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of major key players will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to presence of generic manufacturers in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

