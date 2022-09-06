Vitiligo Market is going to reach at a value of USD 1,837.54 million by 2029

Global Vitiligo Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Vitiligo market was valued at USD 1,127.12 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,837.54 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the vitiligo market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Zydus Cadila (India)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Market Definition

Vitiligo is a skin disorder in which colourless patches of skin develop. Vitiligo can affect the entire surface of the skin. This skin illness affects the eyes, the inside of the mouth, and the hair, and it differs from person to person. It's difficult to say how far the patches will expand and by how much. The emergence of white spots or patches on the skin is the most common symptom of vitiligo. Segmental vitiligo and non-segmental vitiligo are the two main kinds of vitiligo. Calcineurin inhibitors, corticosteroids, and psoralens are some of the most common medications prescribed by doctors to treat vitiligo.

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of vitiligo

The rising prevalence of vitiligo is estimated to enhance the market's growth. Its prevalence rate ranges between 0.2% and 4%. Vitiligo is a hypopigmentation skin condition in which the skin loses its colour due to a lack of melanin in the skin cells. It affects all portions of the body's skin and the hair and the inside of the mouth. Vitiligo is a skin condition that is neither life-threatening nor communicable. It affects everyone, regardless of their skin type.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of vitiligo market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the Vitiligo market. Additionally, changing lifestyles of people and rising level of disposable income will result in the expansion of Vitiligo market. The growing importance of aesthetic appeal and increased adoption of cosmetic procedures and other dermatology procedures will propel the market's growth rate.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the Vitiligo market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the Vitiligo market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Development

In October 2021, Uniza Group had announced the launch of a novel solution named Vitellus for the management of vitiligo. Vitellus is a unique combination of Greyverse, Melitane, GL 200 & EUK-134 which is considered an advanced new age solution for managing vitiligo. It is lotion that helps in melamine growth and functions on skin pigmentation and hair follicle pigmentation.

Global Vitiligo Market Scope

The Vitiligo market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Segmental Vitiligo

Non-Segmental Vitiligo

Others

Treatment

Medications

Immunosuppressive

Corticosteroids

Others

Therapies

Light Therapy

Depigmentation

Others

Surgery

Skin grafting

Blister grafting

Micropigmentation

Others

Others

Dosage Form

Oral

Injectable

Creams

Gel

Ointment

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Vitiligo Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The vitiligo market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vitiligo market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the vitiligo market because of the favourable reimbursement scenario and presence of major key players in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cases of skin diseases due to sunlight exposure in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about the diseases will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Major Highlights of TOC: Vitiligo Market

1 Vitiligo Market Overview

2 Vitiligo Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Vitiligo Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029

4 Vitiligo Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)

5 Vitiligo Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Vitiligo Market Analysis by Application

7 Vitiligo Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Vitiligo Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Vitiligo Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Vitiligo market in 2029?

What are the key factors driving the Vitiligo market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Vitiligo market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Vitiligo market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Vitiligo market space?

What are the Vitiligo market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Vitiligo market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Vitiligo market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Vitiligo market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Vitiligo market?

