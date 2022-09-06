Osteomyelitis Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 2.29 billion during the forecast period to 2029

Osteomyelitis Drugs Market Regional Analysis, Research Analysis, Segmentation, Scope, Market Overview and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacteria or fungus cause osteomyelitis, which is a bone infection. Swelling from this painful bone infection can damage bone and lead to bone loss. Antibiotics are often effective when used quickly. Surgery may be required to drain abscesses or remove damaged bone in some persons. Osteomyelitis is more common in young children, the elderly, and persons with diabetes.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the osteomyelitis drugs market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Osteomyelitis Drugs Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The osteomyelitis drugs market is driven by an increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. Osteomyelitis is more common in persons who have chronic health problems including diabetes or kidney failure. If a person has diabetes and has foot ulcers, they may get osteomyelitis.

Increasing Investment for Healthcare Infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of osteomyelitis drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the osteomyelitis drugs market. Additionally, high disposable income and rising number of geriatric populations will result in the expansion of osteomyelitis drugs market. Along with this, favourable government policies and rising incidences of smoking will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the osteomyelitis drugs market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate. Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the osteomyelitis drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the osteomyelitis drugs market are

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Abbott (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai)

Aurobindo Pharma (Hyderabad)

Lupin (Mumbai)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc. (Ireland)

Vyome Therapeutics Inc. (Delhi)

Debiopharm (Switzerland)

Global Osteomyelitis Drugs Market Scope

The osteomyelitis drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Disease Type

Acute Osteomyelitis

Chronic Osteomyelitis

Vertebral Osteomyelitis

On the basis of disease type, the osteomyelitis drugs market is segmented into acute osteomyelitis, chronic osteomyelitis, and vertebral osteomyelitis.

Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Others

On the basis of treatment, the osteomyelitis drugs market is segmented into medication, surgery and others. Medication segment is further segmented into antibiotics, antifungals, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and others.

Diagnosis

Blood Test

Imaging Test

Bone Biopsy

Others

On the basis of diagnosis, the osteomyelitis drugs market is segmented into blood test, imaging test, bone biopsy, and others. Imaging test further segmented into X-rays, MRI, CT scan and others.

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Route of administration segment of osteomyelitis drugs market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others.

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

On the basis of end-users, the osteomyelitis drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare and others.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the osteomyelitis drugs market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others

Osteomyelitis Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The osteomyelitis drugs market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above. The countries covered in the osteomyelitis drugs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the osteomyelitis drugs market because of the advancement in technology and growing prevalence of infectious diseases in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players will enhance the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising number of joint replacement surgeries and swiftly improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

