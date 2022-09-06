Hospital Information System Market 2030 Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies

The web and cloud-based held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Hospital Information System Market by Application, Component and Delivery Model: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global hospital information system market was valued at $15.48 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach $44.32 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.00% from 2021 to 2030.

A major factor driving the growth of global hospital information systems is the rapidly evolving healthcare facilities. Recently developed clinical information software can solve a wide range of problems from information storage to information management. Numerous medical care cloud programming such as EHR systems, EMR systems, e-prescribing, hospital telemetry systems and remote medical care have demonstrated its effectiveness in managing overwhelming information and delivering accurate results. In addition, medical care software is also used to analyze patient data.

During COVID-19 pandemic, there is a positive impact on hospital information system market during the forecast period. Hospital information systems allow clinical professionals to assess and analyze patients, e-prescribes drugs and therapies and recognizes changes in their ailments through remote consultations. Subsequently, the COVID-19 pandemic is giving huge opportunities to hospital information system because of social distancing being the solution developed for minimizing exposure of COVID-19. In such manner, telemedicine addresses an attractive, powerful, and reasonable choice. Also, this innovation is of basic significance in keeping healthcare providers safe.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global hospital information system market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow in the future due to high acceptance and implementation of IT services especially in the healthcare sector.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key market players profiled in the report include Allscript Healthcare, LLC (Practice Fusion), Cerner Corporation, Daedalus SpA (DXC Technology), GE Healthcare, Integrated Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV (CareStream Health), McKesson Corporation, NXGN . Management, LLC (NextGen Healthcare, Inc.), Siemens Healthineers AG and Wipro Limited.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on application, the laboratory information system segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of delivery model, the web and cloud-based held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.90%

