Man dies after argument over play pass in Honiara

Police are investigating the death of a man during a card game known as play pass at Lengakiki in the capital of Honiara on 2 September 2022.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Central Police Station Superintendent Flotilda Sabino said the incident happened between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am on Friday night.

Superintendent Sabino said the police have identified the alleged suspect and are currently investigating the matter. The suspect of the killing incident is from Malaita Province.

PPC Sabino said, as part of the investigation two eye witness statements already obtained to form part of the police investigation.

Ms Sabino said the suspect is still at large and police are appealing to those who may know where the suspect is to surrender to the police.

She shares her condolences to the relatives of the deceased for the loss of their loved one. The body of the deceased is at the National Referral Hospital morgue for post mortem.

“I appeal to both parties involved in this sad incident to refrain from taking the laws into your own hands. Allow police to deal with the matter,” says PPC Sabino.

You can contact Central Police Station on phone 22999 or call the police free toll line on phone 999.

-RSIPF Press

