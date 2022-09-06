Deborah G. Anderson's newly released "A Tale of Two" is a charming adventure of a young mouse on a path to learning one of life's greatest lessons

"A Tale of Two" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah G. Anderson is an enjoyable narrative that presents the importance of helping others in need and doing what is right.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Tale of Two": a vibrant children's story with an important message. "A Tale of Two" is the creation of published author Deborah G. Anderson, a resident of the historic village of Georgetown, Ohio, who was active on the local arts council and taught arts and crafts while pursuing writing. She is currently working with Christian Children's Theater in Georgetown.

Anderson shares, "Benjamin Mouse is always looking to get out of chores until one day, he sees something he wants in Mr. Crowley's store window. Benjamin's mother gives each of the children money for their father's birthday present. Benjamin has other ideas for the money. This is where his adventure begins and his mishaps start."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah G. Anderson's new book will entertain while imparting an important life lesson on helping others.

Anderson's fun and uplifting story will quickly become a family favorite as readers journey with Benjamin Mouse as he makes an unexpected friend.

