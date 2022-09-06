Author Gerald Ruhoy's new book "Maddy and Grace Solve the Crime" is an exciting tale following two young girls trying to crack a mysterious case in their neighborhood

Recent release "Maddy and Grace Solve the Crime" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy follows the escapades of Maddy and Grace, who learn that packages have been stolen from the front doors of their neighbors. Everyone suspects the lonely child Billy of the crime, but Maddy and Grace get to work to figure out who the true culprit is and clear the name of their new friend.

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace Solve the Crime": a charming and engaging story of a mystery in the neighborhood, and the only two girls willing to put in the hard work to get to the bottom of what's been going on.

"A major crime has been committed in Maddy and Grace's neighborhood," writes Ruhoy. "They are determined to do some detective work to unravel this strange mystery. Maddy and Grace explore all the clues and, with hard work and determination, discover the surprising answer. To the joy of the whole neighborhood, Maddy and Grace solve the crime while helping a friend in need."

Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy's captivating tale imparts the valuable lesson of not judging others or making fun of them because of their appearance. As Maddy and Grace inch closer to finding out who the true culprit is, it will take quick thinking and a clever trap to clear the name of their friend Billy and return the stolen packages to their owners.

Readers who wish to experience this stellar work can purchase "Maddy and Grace Solve the Crime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

