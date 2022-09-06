Business Software, Inc. to Exhibit and Sponsor at Workday® Rising 2022

Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculation, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions in the cloud, will be an exhibitor and a Signature Sponsor at Workday Rising, taking place September 12-15 in Orlando.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculation, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions in the cloud, will be an exhibitor and a Signature Sponsor at Workday Rising, taking place September 12-15 in Orlando. Workday customers come from various industries – including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, education and government, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and technology – to attend this educational networking event.

BSI has been partnering with Workday since 2014 to offer Workday customers its comprehensive payroll tax solutions.

While at Workday Rising, BSI will showcase TaxProfileFactory™ – its cloud solution that sets up employee tax configurations for payroll. TaxProfileFactory creates the required tax profiles for new hires, employees with changes to their data, for newly enacted taxes, and more. This product has been enhanced to support the most complex tax configuration scenarios across Federal, State, Local, and Territory tax jurisdictions. Attendees can visit BSI at booth #305.

"For over four decades, we have been an innovator in the field of payroll tax compliance, and we're pleased to offer comprehensive payroll tax solutions, helping companies of all sizes manage high-volume processing of their in-office and remote workforce," said Russell Rindik, BSI Senior Vice President of Operations. "We are proud to be a Workday Select Partner and to be able to offer its customers our powerful, intuitive solution that sets up employee payroll tax configurations."

About BSI

BSI is a leading provider of the largest array of U.S. payroll tax configuration and onboarding, tax calculation, and tax filing solutions in the cloud. Leveraging over 40 years of experience, BSI is a single-source vendor, offering the most comprehensive and complete solutions in the industry. Thousands of organizations use BSI solutions in their payroll management processes to help minimize their compliance risks, reduce labor costs, maintain regulatory compliance, improve workforce productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. For more information about BSI, please visit http://www.bsi.com.

Media Contact

Alla Umanskiy, Business Software, Inc., 8882933413, umanskiy_alla@bsi.com

SOURCE Business Software, Inc.