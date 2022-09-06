Margaret Krivchenia's newly released "Evermore" is an engrossing fiction that takes readers back to an unforgettable love starting in the 1930s

"Evermore" from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Krivchenia is an emotionally charged and captivating romance that will have readers racing to see how an epic love will shape generations to come.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evermore": an enjoyable and vibrant historical romance. "Evermore" is the creation of published author Margaret Krivchenia, who grew up in Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit (BA) and the University of Michigan (MA). She now resides with her husband and her family, which includes four grandchildren who are the inspiration for the Four Cousins Mystery series, detective and adventure novels for the eight-to-twelve age range.

Krivchenia shares, "Evermore tells the sweeping tale of the Mayer and Sharples families and how their lives intertwine through love, joys, sorrows, and tragedies.

"The setting is the Finger Lakes Region of Upstate New York and spans the decades, from the 1930s to the beginning of the new millennium. Beautiful and vibrant, fifteen-year-old Lizbeth's encounter with the dashing seventeen-year-old Ian Sharples sets off a series of events that will change the course of their lives forever.

"Their young unforgettable love is the subject of legends, but unrelenting forces are aligned against them. As they struggle to hold on to their love, they are caught in a whirlwind of tragedy that ultimately tears them apart. A malicious evil design that has laid dormant since Ian's early childhood will thwart the innocent plans of the unsuspecting young man. As Lizbeth and Ian attempt the painful journey to rebuild their lives, their hearts remain bound to each other, locked away in a secret place inside each of them.

"An unconditional, enduring love embodied in the presence of Joseph will lift Lizbeth from the pit of despair and offer her salvation. God will call Ian in an unexpected way, to a future he never dreamed of nor wanted. Still, the memory of the love between Lizbeth and Ian will haunt them and impact the lives of all around them for the next seventy years.

"As the story unfolds, it engulfs not only Lizbeth, Ian, and Joseph, the first three pivotal characters in this saga, but also William and Mary Anne, Lizbeth's parents; Ryan and Maureen, Ian's parents; and Meg, his sister. Leta, Lizbeth's best friend, and her parents, Jack and Aleda, will also enter the tempestuous storm that will eventually lead to salvation and resurrection.

"Marianna, the daughter of Lizbeth, is the fourth major character in this family drama. She is the child of light who bears the burden of her mother's emotional fragility caused by the devastating break with her former love. She will fight to bring healing to this troubled woman whom she dearly loves, and she will finally discover the dark secret that has plagued her mother and almost destroyed the lives of her family.

"Evermore is the story of the power of love that brings salvation and redemption and God's healing grace as he walks with us through our suffering, holds us in our sorrows, and brings us, ultimately, into his heart of peace.

"Evermore may be purchased by contacting the author at mwindsong1290@gmail.com or by going to the website – the Four Cousins Mystery Series."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Krivchenia's new book takes readers on a journey through the ages as family secrets unfold.

Krivchenia's first adult fiction delivers a compelling narrative with affable characters, romance, and an abiding sense of faith.

