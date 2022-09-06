Victor's newly released "Restoring Your Faith Through Life Experiences" is a thought-provoking collection of short essays and reflections that will encourage

"Restoring Your Faith Through Life Experiences" from Christian Faith Publishing author Victor is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection, encouragement, and discussion when shared with others as important themes of faith are explored.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Restoring Your Faith Through Life Experiences": a creative and eloquent resource for small group discussion. "Restoring Your Faith Through Life Experiences" is the creation of published author Victor, who, prior to retiring in 2011, was a distinguished professor at one of the world's leading graduate schools of business. His writing has been influenced by his work experiences in several countries, including Brazil, France, Mexico, Pakistan, and Russia.

Victor shares, "Jesus admonishes us, encourages us, and commands us to share the gospel (Matthew 28:18–20). Jesus communicated with his disciples using real-world situations to convey His teachings, such as a lost sheep, a lost coin, and a son who went astray. Likewise, these essays and short compositions provide examples from life experiences, such as befriending refugees and restoring vintage automobiles. Those activities can be used as a basis for forming friendships that can lead to opportunities for evangelism. The discussants are encouraged to give examples from their own life experiences that may be used for evangelism. The essays are especially appropriate for small group discussions, adult Bible classes, and retreats."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victor's new book will bring readers a fresh perspective for lively faith-based discussion.

Victor's engaging compositions will open up opportunities for groups to debate, discuss, and reflect as key spiritual components are examined.

